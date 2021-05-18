Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's 2021 Schedule

12. Colgate (Now vacant, Dan Hunt stepped down as head coach on Monday)

Heading into his seventh year as the head coach of the Raiders, Hunt has had mixed success. He has had two teams in the FCS playoffs, finishing first in the Patriot League three times. He has also had two seasons below .500, including their last season 2019, where his squad finished 4-8. Was particularly tough on Hunt because of the division of football he coaches in.

12. Walt Bell - UMass

It has been tough going so far for Bell, whose Minutemen has gone 1-15 under his leadership. UMass only played an abbreviated 2020 season, going 0-4 and getting outscored 40.3-3. Bell has brought some transfers in, including quarterback Tyler Lytle from Colorado, but the flagship school of Massachusetts will have a ton of work to turn around this team.

10. Geoff Collins - Georgia Tech

Collins did a solid job turning around Temple before heading over to Atlanta. His two first seasons have definitely not been easy, with a 6-16 record, but many are expecting that the Yellow Jackets will turn around and have an improved season in 2021.

9. Rod Carey- Temple

Three MAC titles with Northern Illinois before Carey was hired by now BC AD Pat Kraft at Temple. Since he has taken over the Owls, the program has taken a step back going 1-6 in the past season. Carey has had success building NIU, can he do the same with an AAC team?

8. Justin Fuente- Virginia Tech

It has been tough sailing for the former Memphis head coach in Blacksburg as he has watched his Hokies record regress year after year. Many were shocked that he was retained, and Fuente has to be on the hot seat heading into this season.

7. Dino Babers - Syracuse

Was 2018 a fluke? Is Babers go-go offense a fad that isn't sustainable? It is starting to look that way as the Orange has struggled mightily over the past two seasons. 2021 could be a make or break season for Babers, who needs to show improvement and quick.

6. Mike Norvell - Florida State

2020 was about as big of a disaster as it could be for the first year Seminoles. Players sat out, transferred and at one point there was a revolt. But the recruiting is turning around, and you can sense that the program might be on the right path.

5. Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri

Only has been a head coach for two years, one at Appalachian State, the other at Mizzou, but has been successful at both. He was left a program in great shape by Scott Sattefield at App State, but for the first time in a long time Mizzou looks to be a program that can battle in the SEC.

4. Dave Clawson - Wake Forest

Clawson has been building for years now at Wake Forest, and it looks like 2021 could be the season the Demon Deacons finally take that next step. He has been excellent in identifying talent, and maximizing what he has on campus.

3. Scott Satterfield - Louisville

Very success at App State before he took over at Louisville, Satterfield had a bit of a stumble in 2020 going 4-7. But he has been forced to rebuild his roster after the Bobby Petrino era flamed out. He has all the potential in the world, and could build something special with the Cardinals.

2. Dave Doeren - NC State

Doeren really hasn't received enough credit for what he's done with the Wolfpack. Three out of the last four years NC State has won at least eight games, and 2021 looks like another year with similar expectations.

1. Dabo Swinney - Clemson

Honestly, would you expect anyone else? Swinney is one of the best in the country and has turned Clemson into a juggernaut.