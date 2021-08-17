Monday Practice News & Notes

On Monday, Boston College football held their first of two scrimmages on the Chamberlin Practice field outside. Here are some news, and quotes from the media report along with our analysis of the information.

Defensive Tackle Position Is Currently Thin

On Monday, head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka would indeed miss the entire season due to an achilles injury. The transfer from Buffalo started a handful of games for the Eagles last year, and according to the head coach was set to become the everyday starting defensive tackle for the Eagles. But the injury to Onwuka wasn't the only injury on the defensive line. "“I think we had four or five D tackles out of our scrimmage today,” Hafley said. “Then you get the young guys who are injured right now....That's probably where we've been hit the hardest injuries right now." Boston College will be looking to Khris Banks, Cam Horsley, Izaiah Henderson and TJ Rayam to fill those two starting DT roles.

Backs Continue To Impress

Transfer running back Alec Sinkfield blasted through a hole to score a 40 yard touchdown according to the report. The transfer from West Virginia joined the roster during the summer, and is looking to find playing time with the Eagles. Xavier Coleman and Pat Garwo also have looked strong at times too. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported yesterday that he was impressed with the speed of Coleman. “We should run the ball really well because we have a really good offensive line. Great scheme. I thought that Sink (Alec Sinkfield) look good today. Trav (Travis Levy) had a couple good runs. Pat had a huge run. And X (Xavier Coleman) looked really quick.”

Two New Names in the Passing Game

While all the talk this summer around the passing game has revolved around Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis and Kobay White, there are two other names to watch for. Lewis Bond, a true freshman from Kenwood, Illinois hauled in a 25 yard touchdown reception from Dennis Grosel. While true freshman Jaden Williams, continues to be a name that lights up the media reports. Electric, with good speed, if he doesn't play this year, expect big things moving forward.

Defensive End Depth

Ty Clemons and Neto Okpala are two true freshmen defensive ends to watch for this upcoming season. Okpala from Georgia, is an athletic freak, with track speed, while Clemson from Alabama also appears to be a playmaker. They both combined for a sack during the scrimmage.

Defensive Backs Making Plays

Earlier this summer it was reported that Jason Maitre was taking snaps at safety. The Everett (MA) native has traditionally been a cornerback for the Eagles. JT Thompson II a transfer from Southern Illinois made an interception during the scrimmage. He may earn his way on to the two deep this season.

Jurkovec Not Happy

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec expressed his displeasure with his play to reporters after the scrimmage. He highlighted his accuracy, decision making, and footwork as issues that he wants to work on.

The Eagles are off today, and will resume practice on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com