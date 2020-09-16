SI.com
BCBulletin
BC Bulletin Podcast Episode 1: Previewing the Season and the Duke Game

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with Duke this weekend, and the BC Bulletin podcast is here to talk all about the upcoming matchup. Joined by my cohost longtime BC reporter Eric Hoffses, we break down the game, and talk about how this could be a tougher game for Boston College then many expect. It's more than 45 minutes of Boston College football talk you won't want to miss! 

On top of the game preview, we also talk about the season, and Jeff Hafley. We discuss the changes in culture around the program, both in terms of recruiting and with the players. Finally we take a look at Phil Jurkovec, and at least one of the hosts is a bit concerned about the coach not naming a starting quarterback. 

The BC Bulletin podcast will be a weekly podcast that will discuss Boston College football. We are in the process of getting the podcast on to all of your favorite podcast hosts, but for now come here to listen and enjoy. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

