Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Tackle Cam Horsley

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive tackle Cam Horsley.

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has spoken frequently about the need this year for true freshmen to step up this season. Cam Horsley looks to be one of those guys who has taken the advice. Out of Riverton, NJ, Horsley is a three star recruit who chose the Eagles over offers from Wake Forest, Rutgers and a handful of MAC schools.

But don't let his quiet recruiting sheet fool you. Since arriving in Chestnut Hill, Horsley has opened eyes. In practices this summer he has made plays, whether that is against the pass, rush or even on special teams. He's also put on 25 pounds from his HS days to present. All of this, combined with the fact that BC needs depth at DT and more playmakers on the defensive line should signal some sort of role for the freshman. But what could that be?

TJ Rayam, Chibueze Onwuka and Luc Bequette probably will take a good chunk of the snaps at defensive tackle. But players play, and Jeff Hafley will find a way to get Horsley on the field, whether frequently subbing him in, on special teams, or in specific packages.

Stellar

Horsley is the next diamond in the rough for the Eagles. He comes in day one on the two deep and sees significant playing time throughout the season. The young tackle makes plays, and helps the defensive line become more disruptive. Horsley sets himself up to be one of the starting defensive tackles come 2021.

Standard

Good year all around for Horsley, who sees time here and there in the Eagles eleven games. Shows some moments and flashes and does a nice job in a smaller role.

Subpar

Maybe it was just camp excitement but Horsley still needs some seasoning before he can truly be effective in games. Plays in a few games, but Rayam and Onwuka take most of the snaps.

