Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Drew McQuarrie

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview tight end Drew McQuarrie.

Drew McQuarrie, a 6-5 240 pound tight end from Weare, New Hampshire has had a rather unique football journey. A quarterback in high school, he moved to tight end when he arrived in Chestnut Hill in 2017. Then he moved to defensive end during bowl practices that year, then he was mainly special teams in 2018, then back to tight end again in 2019. This is where he stands now, a tight end for the Eagles.

Hunter Long by all accounts will be the starting tight end for the Eagles this season. But the depth chart after him is up for grabs. There are younger players like Charlie Gordinier or Hans Lillis or Spencer Witter, along with veterans like Danny Dalton and Joey Luchetti. But could McQuarrie find his way on the field as well? This season could be his best shot.

STELLAR

McQuarrie earns the backup role, and comes in either to spell Long or in two tight end power sets. With the new pro style offense, he grabs his first collegiate catches, and finishes the season as a part of the offense, even if it isn't a huge part.

STANDARD

Comes into a handful of games where either BC is winning or losing by a lot. Gets good game experience.

SUBPAR

Unfortunately other tight ends grab the opportunity to play on offense and McQuarrie spends most of the season as a special teamer.

What kind of season are you expecting from Drew McQuarrie?

