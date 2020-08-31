Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT Ryan Betro

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive lineman Ryan Betro.

Boston College defensive lineman Ryan Betro comes from a long line of local players who have come to BC from Lawrence Academy. Formerly coached by BC legend Paul Zukauskas, the school produced players such as Joey Luchetti, AJ Dillon, Finn Dirstine and Cam Reddy. He had a strong senior season in his final year at LA, finishing the year with 44 tackles, 18 TFLs and six sacks. Betro, a defensive tackle was a three star recruit with offers from Syracuse and Rutgers along with a bunch of Group of Six schools.

During his tenure at the Heights, Betro redshirted in 2018 and appeared in eight games in 2019. He had two tackles for the Eagles last year. TJ Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka should be the regular starters at DT for BC in 2020, with Cam Horsley and Luc Bequette as reserves, but there should be snaps to go around for guys like Betro, Kyiev Bennermon and Jaleel Berry if they earn it.

Stellar

Betro comes out of camp on the two deep. He may not be a starter, but works his way on to the field throughout the season. With both starters graduating, he sets himself up to be a two year starter for the Eagles in '21 & '22.

Standard

Gets some spot playing time throughout the season Betro battles for his playing time. He may not crack the two deep this year, but sets himself up to play a role moving forward.

Subpar

Other players jump him for playing time, and he has a smaller role on the team, playing in just a few games. Will need a big spring and summer practice to be a starter in 2021.

What kind of season are you expecting from Ryan Betro?

