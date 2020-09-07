SI.com
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT T.J. Rayam

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive tackle TJ Rayam

TJ Rayam, son of Thomas (who played at Alabama, in the NFL/CFL) stepped up as a starter last season at nose tackle. Originally from the state of Alabama, Rayam played in 16 games through his first two season. Last year he started 12 and had some really strong moments, and showed good strength and explosiveness up the middle for the Eagles. But, like the rest of the defense, it was inconsistent, and with the depth thin at his position Rayam faded near the end of the season. He had 7.5 tackles for loss on the year, but only a half a tackle for loss in the final four games. 

However, with some depth now at the position, Rayam could be in for a much improved season. He is the perfect type of player to cycle in and out based on matchups and situations. By staying refreshed, and using other players like Cam Horsley, Luc Bequette and Izaiah Henderson to spell him, Rayam could sure up that middle of the defensive line. 

Stellar

Rayam blossoms in his senior season and because a plug up the middle for the defense. His play helps sure up the rushing defense that was such a concern last year. He also showcases some explosiveness at getting at the quarterback, and lands a sack or two. 

Standard

Good year for Rayam who improves like the rest of the defense. Starts all 11 or 12 games, and plays better against the pass and rush. Has a few hiccups here and there, but overall a solid year for the senior. 

Subpar

Doesn't take that next step and what we saw in 2019 is his ceiling. Good at times, quiet at others, Rayam has an up and down year. 

What kind of season do you predict for defensive tackle TJ Rayam

