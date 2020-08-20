Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Tyler Days

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Tyler Days.

Tyler Days, a defensive back, comes from Cicero North HS, in Syracuse New York. He was a three star athlete (playing WR in high school as well) before choosing the Eagles, his only offer on 247sports. Last season, he settled in with the defensive back room and played in two games and recording a tackle in the Birmingham Bowl against Cincinnati. At 6'0 200 pounds he has good size for a defensive back.

This season it should be a crowded defensive backfield, with Brandon Sebastian, Jason Maitre, Josh DeBerry and Tate Haynes at cornerback, while Mike Palmer Deon Jones, Connor Grieco, Elijah Jones and Steve Lubischer should fill the two deep at safety. Finding snaps for Day will be tricky, especially as a redshirt freshman, but with a new staff anything is possible.

STELLAR

Days finds his way on to the field, either as a starter or backup and establishes himself as a name to watch for in 2020.

STANDARD

Gets in some more during games that are already determined and gains some valuable reps and game time to build off of.

SUBPAR

Doesn't see the field at all in 2020.