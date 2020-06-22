Boston College Athletes Returning To Campus

Boston College athletes have begun returning to campus per a release from the athletic department. The football team is the first to return, as they have returned to campus today. According to the release student athletes will begin a 14 day mandatory quarantine that aligns with recommendations from the state of Massachusetts. Students have not been allowed back on campus since mid March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 8th day of the quarantine the athletes will be tested for COVID-19. Until Massachusetts hits Phase 4 of their reopening (New Normal), student athletes will have their temperatures taken daily before entering an athletic facility as a precautionary measure.

On top of that the school has set up protocols to address the situation. Per the press release:

"Among the new protocols in place include limited personnel in the facilities at all times, face coverings to be worn in all common areas and daily screening and temperature checks for staff and student-athletes. Increased cleaning and sanitizing measures will be in place as well for all facilities."

The school also has a protocol in place in case student athletes test positive for COVID-19 but they did not detail what those plans are.

Given the 14 day quarantine, this means that Boston College football could begin their first phases of workouts and meetings on July 6th. BC Bulletin will have further updates on the reopening of Boston College athletics as the news breaks.

You can read the full press release here.

