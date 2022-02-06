By The Numbers: Boston College Football Scholarship Update

Boston College has signed two players in the transfer portal, and added one player in the late National Signing Period heading into next season.

The Eagles have lost a number of players both to the NFL Draft, and transfer portal but have brought a number of new freshmen in through traditional high school recruiting.

After spring practice, it is reasonable to expect a handful of other BC players to enter the transfer portal. And although head coach Jeff Hafley has said he doesn't want to build his roster through the transfer portal, don't be surprised if he lands a few transfers before the fall for positions in need.

Currently the Eagles have 88 scholarships, with some "super seniors" those who's scholarship doesn't count against the 85 cap. Because of graduation, and other factors I'm not going to begin to try and figure out who those players are, it would be an exercise in futility. Nevertheless, you can see that BC is pretty tight in terms of available scholarships.

Note on rosters: The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or entered the NFL Draft as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Boston College. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (16)

Josh DeBerry

Jason Maitre

Jaiden Woodbey

CJ Burton Jr.

Elijah Jones

Jason Scott

Jalon Williams

Jalen Williams

Jamareeh Jones

Steve Lubischer

Connor Grieco

Cole Batson

Jalen Cheek

Isaiah Farris (2022)

Amari Jackson (2022)

Sione Hala ---S/LB (2022)

DEFENSIVE LINE (17)

Marcus Valdez

Shitta Sillah

Donovan Ezeiraku

Neto Okpala

Nigel Tate

Izaiah Henderson

Khris Banks

Owen Stoudamire

Cam Horsley

Quintayvious Hutchins

Jackson Ness

Kwan Williams (2022)

Gilbert Tongrongou (2022)

Joshua Hardy (2022)

Clive Wilson (2022)

Kivon Wright (2022)

Regen Terry - Transfer

Linebackers (10)

Kam Arnold

Bryce Steele

Vinny DePalma

Owen McGowan

Casey Phinney

Nick DeNucci

Jaylen Blackwell

Joe Marinaro

Daveon Crouch (2022)

Edwin Kolenge (2022)



Specialists (3)

Connor Lytton

John Tessitore

Sam Candotti (2022)



Quarterbacks (5)

Phil Jurkovec

Emmett Morehead

Daelen Menard

Matt Rueve

Peter Delaportas (2022)

Running Backs (8)

Pat Garwo

Alec Sinkfield

Xavier Coleman

Javian Dayne

Andre Hines

CJ Clinkscales (2022)

Alex Broome (2022)

Cam Barfield (2022)

Wide Receivers (9)

Zay Flowers

Jaden Williams

Jaelen Gill

Taji Johnson

Lewis Bond

Dante Reynolds

Joseph Griffin (2022)

Ishmael Zamor (2022)

Dino Tomlin (Transfer)

Tight Ends (6)

Joey Luchetti

Spencer Witter

Charlie Gordinier

Hans Lillis

Matt Ragan (2022)

Jeremiah Franklin (2022)

Offensive Line (14)

Christian Mahogany

Drew Kendall

Dwayne Allick

Kevin Cline

Kevin Pyne

Ozzy Trapilo

Ilija Krajnovic

Blerim Rustemi

Jack Conley

Finn Dirstine

Otto Hess

Noah Clifford (2022)

Jude Bowry (2022)

Jack Funke (2022)

