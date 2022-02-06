By The Numbers: Boston College Football Scholarship Update
Boston College has signed two players in the transfer portal, and added one player in the late National Signing Period heading into next season.
The Eagles have lost a number of players both to the NFL Draft, and transfer portal but have brought a number of new freshmen in through traditional high school recruiting.
After spring practice, it is reasonable to expect a handful of other BC players to enter the transfer portal. And although head coach Jeff Hafley has said he doesn't want to build his roster through the transfer portal, don't be surprised if he lands a few transfers before the fall for positions in need.
Currently the Eagles have 88 scholarships, with some "super seniors" those who's scholarship doesn't count against the 85 cap. Because of graduation, and other factors I'm not going to begin to try and figure out who those players are, it would be an exercise in futility. Nevertheless, you can see that BC is pretty tight in terms of available scholarships.
Note on rosters:
The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or entered the NFL Draft as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Boston College. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (16)
Josh DeBerry
Jason Maitre
Jaiden Woodbey
CJ Burton Jr.
Elijah Jones
Jason Scott
Jalon Williams
Jalen Williams
Jamareeh Jones
Steve Lubischer
Connor Grieco
Cole Batson
Jalen Cheek
Isaiah Farris (2022)
Amari Jackson (2022)
Sione Hala ---S/LB (2022)
DEFENSIVE LINE (17)
Marcus Valdez
Shitta Sillah
Donovan Ezeiraku
Neto Okpala
Nigel Tate
Izaiah Henderson
Khris Banks
Owen Stoudamire
Cam Horsley
Quintayvious Hutchins
Jackson Ness
Kwan Williams (2022)
Gilbert Tongrongou (2022)
Joshua Hardy (2022)
Clive Wilson (2022)
Kivon Wright (2022)
Regen Terry - Transfer
Linebackers (10)
Kam Arnold
Bryce Steele
Vinny DePalma
Owen McGowan
Casey Phinney
Nick DeNucci
Jaylen Blackwell
Joe Marinaro
Daveon Crouch (2022)
Edwin Kolenge (2022)
Specialists (3)
Connor Lytton
John Tessitore
Sam Candotti (2022)
Quarterbacks (5)
Phil Jurkovec
Emmett Morehead
Daelen Menard
Matt Rueve
Peter Delaportas (2022)
Running Backs (8)
Pat Garwo
Alec Sinkfield
Xavier Coleman
Javian Dayne
Andre Hines
CJ Clinkscales (2022)
Alex Broome (2022)
Cam Barfield (2022)
Wide Receivers (9)
Zay Flowers
Jaden Williams
Jaelen Gill
Taji Johnson
Lewis Bond
Dante Reynolds
Joseph Griffin (2022)
Ishmael Zamor (2022)
Dino Tomlin (Transfer)
Tight Ends (6)
Joey Luchetti
Spencer Witter
Charlie Gordinier
Hans Lillis
Matt Ragan (2022)
Jeremiah Franklin (2022)
Offensive Line (14)
Christian Mahogany
Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline
Kevin Pyne
Ozzy Trapilo
Ilija Krajnovic
Blerim Rustemi
Jack Conley
Finn Dirstine
Otto Hess
Noah Clifford (2022)
Jude Bowry (2022)
Jack Funke (2022)
Support BC Bulletin:
Subscribe to BC Bulletin Premium to get all of the most in-depth football and recruiting coverage, for just a $1 for the first month!
Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.
Facebook- BostonCollegeSI
Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC