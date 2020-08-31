Ranking the Boston College Football Schedule

With Boston College finally adding their out of conference game to the schedule, the 2020 slate has been completed. The Eagles have six home games and five games on the road for what should be a unique season in college football.

With all the games hopefully settled, let's break down BC's opponents. This analysis is based not just on the skill level of the opposing team, but also how they match up against Boston College. Normally we would put home vs. away into the equation, but given that most stadiums will be almost completely empty, this seems like a non factor.

Here is our ranking of the BC football schedule based on difficulty:

11. Texas State

2019 Record 3-9

The Bobcats are the most recent addition to the Eagles schedule, and should be the easiest on the schedule. In their second year under head coach Jake Spavital, the Sun Belt conference team gets the Eagles in late September. Ranked 125 in the FPI, Texas State should be a tune up game for the Eagles, similar to an FCS squad or UMass, and a good opportunity for the team to get some of the younger players into the game.

10. Georgia Tech

2019 Record 3-9

It was not easy for new head coach Geoff Collins last year, as he had to take a triple option team and turn them into a more traditional style offense. With the wrong personnel, and younger players his Yellow Jackets had a steep learning curve. They definitely should improve from 2019, but may not have enough to beat the Eagles in Chestnut Hill.

9. Syracuse

2019 Record 5-7

As bad as BC's defense was last year, Syracuse was right there with them. And when the two teams faced off in Syracuse, it was BC's offensive line that beat up the Orange so badly they fired their defensive coordinator the next day. Tommy Devito is a legit ACC quarterback, but until I see with my eyes that they have a defense, I'll stick with my prediction of an Eagles win.

8. Duke

2019 Record 5-7

Another team below the Eagles on the FPI (60), Duke is a team that could be sneaky good this year. With Clemson transfer Chase Brice as the starting quarterback, David Cutcliffe may have his next quarterback that brings his team near the top of the ACC Coastl. Solid defense as well, the Blue Devils will be the first game and a good litmus test for the Eagles. BC last defeated Duke in 2010.

7. UVA

2019 Record 9-5

Talk about huge shoes to fill, Brennan Armstrong the newly minted starting quarterback, has to replace Bryce Perkins who was responsible for 4200 yards last season. Could he be the next big ACC quarterback? With a sample size of 15-of-20 passes, for 196 yards and one touchdown it is impossible to tell this early. But with the Cavs facing BC in the season finale we should get a better sample size before they face off. Bronco Mendenhall puts together a gritty, hard nosed team, and with a good defense, UVA and BC should be a pretty even matchup.

6. Pitt

2019 Record 8-5

The rematch from last season's season finale, Pitt should have one of the best defenses in the country. However, the Panthers offense was only able to put up 19 points against BC's defense last year, and I am not sold on Pat Narduzzi as anything more than a middle of the road coach. What we saw last year against BC was not very impressive, but if Kenny Pickett can take another step, this could be a team to watch.

5. VT

2019 Record 8-5

The Hokies were a drastically different team under Hendon Hooker, who threw 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions after replacing Ryan Willis. BC has played the Hokies well the past two years, but this may be the season that VT clicks under Justin Fuentes, and the Eagles will have to face the Hokies on the road.

4. UNC

2019 Record 7-6

Mack Brown has everything clicking in Chapel Hill, with top notch recruiting and one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the ACC. While BC gets the Tar Heels at home, defending Sam Howell, and covering Dazz Newsome will be really tough for a defense desperate to turn things around. BC hasn't defeated UNC since the Eagles joined the ACC, last defeating them in 2004 in the Continental Tire Bowl.

3. Louisville

2019 Record 8-5

In terms of teams I am buying high on, put Louisville near the top. Scott Satterfield was the perfect choice to turn the program around last year, and he immediately is seeing results. His offense is going to be a juggernaut this year, with Malik Cunningham, Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell comprising one of the best trios in the conference. On top of that his defense will continue to grow. This may be the toughest non-playoff caliber team on BC's schedule, and I wouldn't count the Cardinals out for possibly sneaking by a team like Clemson.

2. Notre Dame

2019 Record 11-2

Last year's game between the historic foes wasn't pretty as the Irish rolled late, pummeling the Eagles 40-7. The page has turned though, but BC's defense will have a hell of a time against an offensive line that could be better than the Eagles. Ian Book vs. Phil Jurkovec will be a heck of a storyline, but this game is going to be a mountain to climb for BC. This is a team built for the playoffs, and Ian Book and Co. will be a really tough out for the Eagles. Notre Dame has a six game win streak against BC, and the Eagles haven't beat them since 2008.

1. Clemson

2019 Record 14-1

Heading to Death Valley to face a Clemson team that returns Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, two Heisman candidates should be enough to rocket this to the top of the list. But add a generational coach in Dabo Swinney, and year after year of elite recruiting classes, and this game goes from tough to near impossible.

