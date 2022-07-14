Skip to main content

Boston College Football Schedules New Hampshire for 2028 Season

Eagles will face off with the Wildcats in a future series

Boston College has scheduled another FCS program for their future schedule. Per FBschedules.com, the Eagles will play the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Alumni Stadium in 2028. Boston College will provide a $400,000 guarantee for this game. 

This game will be the 12th game between the two schools, but they haven't played since 1936, a game that BC won 12-0. The Eagles own a 6-5 slight edge in this series. 

New Hampshire is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and finished the 2021 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in CAA action. They are under head coach Sean McDonnell, who was once a Boston College GA in 1988. Currently in his second stint with the Wildcats, the 65 year old coach has a 157-104 record.  He also coached or worked with Chip Kelly now the head coach of UCLA, and Ryan Day who has become one of the top coaches in the country at Ohio State.

Boston College's 2028 out of conference schedule looks to be complete. The Eagles will face Stanford at home on September 2, UNH on September 9, Army on September 23rd, and head to South Bend to play Notre Dame on a date TBA.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This is the second announced FCS school of the summer to schedule games against the Eagles. The Maine Black Bears also will play BC in 2026 and 2030. 

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
New Hampshire Wildcats
New Hampshire Wildcats

JoshDeBerry
Football

Boston College Football Schedules New Hampshire for 2028 Season

By A.J. Blackjust nowComment
USATSI_18325594_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Johnny Gaudreau Signs Deal with Columbus Blue Jackets

By A.J. Black11 hours agoComment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Three BC Players To Attend 2022 ACC Kickoff

By A.J. Black18 hours agoComment
JohnnyGaudreau
Hockey

Calgary Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau Enters Free Agency

By A.J. Black20 hours agoComment
GavinWimsatt
Football

2022 Football Preview: Early Look at Boston College vs. Rutgers

By A.J. BlackJul 12, 2022Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By A.J. BlackJul 11, 2022Comment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College

By A.J. BlackJul 10, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Football

Jeff Hafley Ranked Middle of the Pack for ACC Coaches

By A.J. BlackJul 9, 2022Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Home and Away Conference Opponents

By A.J. BlackJul 8, 2022Comment