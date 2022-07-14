Boston College Football Schedules New Hampshire for 2028 Season

Boston College has scheduled another FCS program for their future schedule. Per FBschedules.com, the Eagles will play the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Alumni Stadium in 2028. Boston College will provide a $400,000 guarantee for this game.

This game will be the 12th game between the two schools, but they haven't played since 1936, a game that BC won 12-0. The Eagles own a 6-5 slight edge in this series.

New Hampshire is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and finished the 2021 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in CAA action. They are under head coach Sean McDonnell, who was once a Boston College GA in 1988. Currently in his second stint with the Wildcats, the 65 year old coach has a 157-104 record. He also coached or worked with Chip Kelly now the head coach of UCLA, and Ryan Day who has become one of the top coaches in the country at Ohio State.

Boston College's 2028 out of conference schedule looks to be complete. The Eagles will face Stanford at home on September 2, UNH on September 9, Army on September 23rd, and head to South Bend to play Notre Dame on a date TBA.

This is the second announced FCS school of the summer to schedule games against the Eagles. The Maine Black Bears also will play BC in 2026 and 2030.