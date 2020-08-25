SI.com
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Lineman Bryce Morais

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive tackle Bryce Morais.

It is the final season for Bryce Morais, a 6'4 252 defensive lineman out of Grayson, Georgia. During his time with the Eagles he played in a handful of games his first two seasons of eligibility, and last year he played in all 13 games. His 2019 campaign gave him more of an opportunity to get on the field, finishing the year with 16 tackles. He capped the season with a career high four tackles against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. 

This could be a bigger year for the graduate student. Already in camp his name has popped up multiple times in practice reports, as one of the latest talked about a big hit he made at the line of scrimmage. Having good depth on the defensive line is important for any defense, and Morais may earn the starting role, or he may be a valuable contributor in 2020. Let's explore three different ways how the season could go for the defensive lineman. 

Stellar

Morais has a huge graduate season for the Eagles, he finds himself on the field often, either as a starter or in specific packages. He easily passes his career highs in tackles, earns his first sack and leaves Boston College on a very high note. 

Standard

The defensive lineman gets in some games, mostly as a sub, but increases his snaps and plays a valuable role on the defense. While not a starter, Morais is on the two deep all year, and contributes. 

Subpar

Other players jump Morais on the two deep, and he is relegated to playing in mop up games. 

What kind of season do you project for Bryce Morais? Leave your comments below.

