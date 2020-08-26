SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT Jaleel Berry

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive tackle Jaleel Berry.

Junior Jaleel Berry from Syracuse, New York came to Boston College in 2017 a late commitment in the class. According to reports he worked hard to get his academics in order. He was under recruited, but looked to be a diamond in the rough, bench pressing 425 pounds before he even stepped on campus. 

Once enrolled at Boston College, Berry trimmed down drastically, from 320 to 285. He redshirted his freshman year, playing in five games in 2018 at defensive tackle the following year. His 2019 was cut short, playing just in the Richmond game before missing the rest of the season due to an injury. 

The Eagles have built some depth on the defensive line, most notably in the process of bringing in grad transfer Luc Bequette from California and Chibueze Onwuka from Buffalo. With TJ Rayam on the roster and ready to roll, and freshman Cam Horsley playing well this spring, Berry will need a strong summer. He's already defied expectations getting on campus, can he do it again?

Stellar

Berry finds time on the field, either as a starter or backup during the season. Plays well and sets himself up to be one of the starting defensive tackles in 2021. 

Standard

Gets some snaps on reserve, plays well in practice and gets some time in games that are out of hand. Sets himself up for a bigger role in 2021. 

Subpar

Other players jump Berry on the depth chart and he does not see much playing time in 2021. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Jaleel Berry?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Photo Courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cal DL Luc Bequette Transferring to Boston College

Boston College added a new piece to their defensive line, adding a grad transfer from the Bears.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Practice Notes and Observations (8/25)

A look at today's practice, including updates on Phil Jurkovec

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

AP Releases Top 25: Eagles To Play Three Top 25 Teams This Year

BC has some tough opponents on their schedule, here is where some of them landed on today's AP Top 25 poll.

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Wynston Tabbs Expected To Be Cleared For Fall Practice

BC's prized guard appears ready to start the season, whenever that happens to be.

A.J. Black

by

TheMonk26

Exploring a Local Out of Conference Schedule For Boston College Basketball

What could a schedule of only New England teams look like for the Boston College Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Drew McQuarrie

A look at a New Hampshire native who has played two unique positions for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Lineman Bryce Morais

A look at a defensive lineman who could play a valuable role on the team in 2020

A.J. Black

Pair of Graduate Transfers Look To Bolster Boston College's Defense

Deon Jones and Chibueze Onwuka came to BC with the hope of starting and helping a struggling defense that looks to turn around under new head coach Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Cole Batson: Scouting Report of New BC Commit

A look at the newest commitment for Boston College, with a scouting report from SI All American

A.J. Black

by

SDEagle

Boston College Football Practice Observations and Notes (8/22)

Notes and details on Saturday's practice in Alumni Stadium

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black