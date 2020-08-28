Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Ozzy Trapilo

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.

Boston College has had their share of legacies walk through their doors: Troy/Billy Flutie, Connor Strachan, and Steve Lubischer just to name a few. BC's newest legacy is a special one, Ozzy Trapilo from Boston College High School is the son of Steve Trapilo an All American lineman for the Eagles who unfortunately passed away at the age of 39.

The younger Trapilo has blazed his own path, and is one of the most exciting recruits to come to BC in the Class of 2020. In terms of ceiling he may have the highest on anyone on the team, at any position. Some folks I have talked to have said that he has all the tools to evolve into a mid first round draft pick in the NFL.

At 6'7, 295, pounds he has the frame to most likely play offensive tackle, the position he played primarily in high school. However reports this summer have said that the team also experimented playing him in that final guard role with the first teamers alongside Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom, Ben Petrula and Tyler Vrabel). Was this just a one time thing? Or have Jeff Hafley and Matt Applebaum already seen something in the true freshman and are aiming on getting him on the field this year?

Stellar

Beating out other offensive lineman, Trapilo is named the starting guard going into 2020. Working with a veteran group alongside him, he learns grows and blossoms as a starting collegiate lineman. This sets up the freshman to become a four year starter at BC like Petrula and Vrabel.

Standard

Doesn't win the starting guard job but still gets some meaningful snaps during the season. He may be sprung into action due to an injury of a starter, which is par for the course at one of the most physical positions on the field. Gets a sizable amount of snaps to set himself up to be a regular starter in 2020 at either guard or most likely tackle.

Subpar

Plays here and there throughout the year. Due to the NCAA's new rulings he can play for more than four games and retain his year of eligibility and he does that, but the play is only in games where Hafley works to empty his bench.

What kind of season are you expecting from Ozzy Trapilo?

