Addazio: "This Was One the Greatest Moments Of My College Coaching Career"

Boston College played extremely well yesterday defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 26-19, and earning their fourth straight bowl bid. "We played well in all three phases of the game" a beaming Steve Addazio told reporters after the game "we're going to our fourth straight bowl, we are very proud of that". With Aaron Boumerhi hitting four straight field goals, AJ Dillon running for 174 yards against one of the top rushing defenses in the league and the defense only allowing one touchdown, Addazio beamed about the performances of his team.

This has been a trying year for the Eagles, with the ups (beating a good VT team, and now Pitt) and the downs (losing to Kansas, getting blown out by ND and Clemson). Like any other team, BC has had their fair share of injuries including losing starting quarterback Anthony Brown and players like Isaiah McDuffie and most recently John Lamot. But Addazio explained that this bonded the team "Through it all there were no excuses made" he explained, "and we pulled together for each other"

During his press conference Addazio pontificated on the state of the program, explaining that this year's "adversity", "loyalty" and this will be a teaching moment, as he explained he is a teacher first and foremost. He explained about how proud he was of his team, that they had each other's back and getting that sixth win was "one of the greatest moments in his college coaching career". It was as if he was explaining to the administration that he would be the best fit for the Eagles moving forward.

Now the big questions around the program remains. With yesterday's win the Eagles will be bowling and have a chance for seven wins which is a big deal according to Addazio, and he seems very excited about the next year's team which he claims has the chance to be "special". But what does the administration think about the end result of the 2019 season and the progress of the program? Do they believe that this program is heading in the right direction, or will they move on from Addazio and change coaches? No one knows the answer to this question except for Martin Jarmond and Father Leahy.