BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Addazio: "This Was One the Greatest Moments Of My College Coaching Career"

A.J. Black

Boston College played extremely well yesterday defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 26-19, and earning their fourth straight bowl bid. "We played well in all three phases of the game" a beaming Steve Addazio told reporters after the game  "we're going to our fourth straight bowl, we are very proud of that". With Aaron Boumerhi hitting four straight field goals, AJ Dillon running for 174 yards against one of the top rushing defenses in the league and the defense only allowing one touchdown, Addazio beamed about the performances of his team. 

This has been a trying year for the Eagles, with the ups (beating a good VT team, and now Pitt) and the downs (losing to Kansas, getting blown out by ND and Clemson). Like any other team, BC has had their fair share of injuries including losing starting quarterback Anthony Brown and players like Isaiah McDuffie and most recently John Lamot. But Addazio explained that this bonded the team "Through it all there were no excuses made" he explained,  "and we pulled together for each other"

During his press conference Addazio pontificated on the state of the program, explaining that this year's "adversity", "loyalty" and this will be a teaching moment, as he explained he is a teacher first and foremost. He explained about how proud he was of his team, that they had each other's back and getting that sixth win was "one of the greatest moments in his college coaching career". It was as if he was explaining to the administration that he would be the best fit for the Eagles moving forward. 

Now the big questions around the program remains. With yesterday's win the Eagles will be bowling and have a chance for seven wins which is a big deal according to Addazio, and he seems very excited about the next year's team which he claims has the chance to be "special". But what does the administration think about the end result of the 2019 season and the progress of the program? Do they believe that this program is heading in the right direction, or will they move on from Addazio and change coaches?  No one knows the answer to this question except for Martin Jarmond and Father Leahy.

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Let the GREAT HUMBLE 74 FW ORACLE tell my BC AD @MartinJarmond & all my kids a beautiful Christmas story!

BC once hired a failing Temple Coach 4-7 in Addazio.

He left Temple in very bad shape. A young brilliant Bill Parcells Offensive Genius Matt Rhule then went to work!

In 2 yrs, Matt rebuilt Temple & won 10 in both last 2 yrs!

Power 5 Baylor hired him & 2 yrs later, Matt is 11-1 & will make PLAYOFFS if Bears beat OU, Utah & GA lose Title Games!

How about stuffing a $40M/5 yr contract in @CoachUrbanMeyer stocking Santa MJ! I love storytelling!

Gasson305
Gasson305

When have you heard a Head Coach of P-5 conference make the "I'm a teacher..." remark in a press briefing room after a game? I last heard it in the pre-game hype of the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl when Brad Bates recognized Steve Addazio on camera for his role at BC in pedagogy, as a way of being with his players, being concerned about their needs, well-being, and taking practical steps to help his team.

Addazio's remarks yesterday resonate because they fit with BC ideology. It's what Fr Leahy wants: Quality of education, high graduation rates, no scandals, no NCAA compliance violations over quantity of wins.

Addazio was emotional, but he was truthful, honest and authentic in his post-Pitt game presser. Judging by his remarks plus the video of Steve entering the visitor's locker room that Jarmond posted on his personal Twitter account, I imagine he will return next season. Although it's plausible BC issued Steve an ultimatum (win out or else), I doubt they did that. It's not their style and I suspect the decision to keep or release Steve is not dependent upon BC winning their bowl game.

Riderbc20
Riderbc20

The whole special thing bugs me. Weren’t they supposed to be special last year? Also, he constantly spoke about replacing 8 starters on defense. My criticism with that is Pitt lost the majority of their defense too and was able to reload. Last, the 10 p5 opponents. One of 3 in the country. Lots to talk about here but let’s leave it as the only 2 legitimate opponents blew you out.

Im happy they won as 5-7 would’ve left a bad taste for the winter but the product still is very boring to watch. The excitement is not there even eith the turnovers and such. Idk I’m venting at this point.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
13 1

Predictions for Boston College's season finale against Pitt

Did Boston College's Loss To Notre Dame Push Greg Schiano To Withdrawal From Rutgers Job?

Jackson Thompson
13 0

Greg Schiano where does he end up next year?

Boston College 26 Pitt 19: Eagles Bowl Eligible After Defeating Panthers

A.J. Black
0

BC will be bowling after a big win over the Panthers

Boston College 13 Pitt 9: BC's Defense The Difference In First Half

A.J. Black
0

BC leading after a sloppy first half

Steve Addazio To Rutgers Update: Greg Schiano Reportedly Back In The Picture

A.J. Black
2 0

Rutgers is reportedly back in with Greg Schiano

Boston College vs. Pitt: Game Thread And Live Blog

A.J. Black
1

Can Boston College defeat Pittsburgh and become bowl eligible? Follow along and leave your thoughts in our live blog

Boston College vs. Richmond: Preview and Prediction

A.J. Black
0

Can Boston College end their run of poor play?

According to Report There Is Mutual Interest Between Steve Addazio and Rutgers

A.J. Black
12 0

Could BC's head coach be on the move?

St. Louis 64 Boston College 54: Inconsistent Play Dooms Eagles

A.J. Black
2 0

Another loss for the Eagles, who drop a home matchup with the Billikens

Giblin's Gambles: Week 14 College Football Gambling Picks

Mike Giblin
0

We all should be thankful for college football gambling picks.