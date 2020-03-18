Top 10 Boston College Football Performances in 2019

With all of the world in a standstill due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, let's look back at some of the top moments from the 2019. Today we are going to review individual performances from the 2019 Boston College Football season.

Honorable mentions go to wide receiver Kobay White who had multiple games that just missed the list, and Brandon Sebastian for a solid performance against Virginia Tech. I found it difficult to put any defensive players on here, because they never had a true dominating performance last season.

10. Dennis Grosel vs. Florida State: 20-29 227 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception. 7 rushes for 30 yards, 1 touchdown. The game against Florida State was mostly a forgettable one, given that the Eagles defense gave up 524 yards and 9.19 yards per play a Seminoles team that had just fired their head coach. But in this game there was one player who almost won the game by himself. Grosel, a back up at the beginning of the season, was effective grabbing first downs both through the air and with his feet, and looked sharp on his throws. He even looked to have shades of Doug Flutie in him as he helicoptered in for a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. In the end it was all for naught as the defense couldn't make a stop, but Grosel's performance should not be forgotten.

9. Aaron Boumerhi vs. Pittsburgh: 4/4 Field Goals Four field goals made without missing one, the first time a BC kicker had done this since Nate Freese in 2011. In a close game where ever point mattered, Boumerhi's reliable leg was the difference maker. It was ironic that in his final game at BC's head coach, Steve Addazio a coach who struggled with place kicking for six years, had a kicker win him a game.

8. Offensive Line vs. Syracuse: (691 Total Yards) It's hard to just pick out one offensive lineman from this game as the Eagles just tore apart the Syracuse defense for 691 yards, including 496 yards on the ground. AJ Dillon and David Bailey ran the ball at will, finding huge holes for highlight reel runs. BC's offense beat up Syracuse's defense so badly, and destroyed whatever will they had left, that Dino Babers fired his defensive coordinator Brian Ward after the game.

7. Korab Idrizi vs. Louisville: (2 touchdowns, 3 catches for 33 yards) One of the unsung heroes over the past few seasons, Idrizi had his number called three times against Louisville for two touchdowns. While his tight end battery mate Hunter Long had the highlight reel 80 yard TD catch, Idrizi had the to fight to get his in. For a tight end that was used primarily as a blocker, this was a special moment for Idrizi to shine.

6. Anthony Brown vs. VT (275 yards, two touchdowns). The opening game was a big one for Brown, who hit Kobay White and Zay Flowers with long touchdown passes. Brown had a strong first half before BC's offense almost gave away the game in the second.

5. David Bailey vs. Syracuse (16 rushes, 172 yards, 2 touchdowns). As mentioned above, Boston College pounded Syracuse on the ground. By the second half it looked like the Syracuse defense wanted no part in tackling Bailey who had a 74 yard touchdown run and a 29 yard TD run. Big and physical, BC fans saw a glimpse of what he could be as an every-down back.

4. David Bailey vs. NC State (16 rushes, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns) In the span of 3 minutes in the second quarter, Bailey ran for over a 100 yards and two touchdowns. This is one of those moments that Addazio let his big backs take over, and boy did Bailey and Dillon take over this game.

3. AJ Dillon vs. Pittsburgh: (32 rushes, 178 yards, 1 touchdown). In what would turn out to be his finale with the Eagles, Dillon pounded Pitt into submission in the second half. In a fitting end to his career Dillon ripped off a 62 yard touchdown run that proved to be the difference in the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter, Steve Addazio leaned on his back to burn almost five minutes off the clock and make the Eagles bowl eligible.

2. AJ Dillon vs. Syracuse (35 carries, 245 yards, 3 touchdowns). Syracuse's defense was a complete mess in this game, and the combination of Dillon and Bailey (the Buffalo Boys) took over the game. Dillon was completely untouchable though, with three touchdowns, all in the second half, including a 50 yarder in the third quarter.

1. AJ Dillon vs. NC State (3 touchdowns, 223 yards rushing). Against the best rushing defense in the ACC, AJ Dillon looked unstoppable. Rushing for three touchdowns in the second half, it was Dillon's persistence that keep this game out of reach. Physical, and running like a bull, Dillon flattened the NC State defense in one of this most impressive games in maroon and gold.

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI