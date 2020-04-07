BCBulletin
Over/Under Set for Boston College Football's 2020 Win Total

A.J. Black

While the 2020 season still is in jeopardy, that hasn't stopped various gambling sites and venues from placing over/under odds on the upcoming season. Earlier this week both Caesar's Palace and Draft Kings released their win total over/under.

With new coach Jeff Hafley and new system put in place, Boston College may be a tough bet for odds makers to pin a number on. It looks like those in charge put two over/unders in that are very reminiscent to years past. Draftkings has BC winning only four games, while Caesar's Palace has them winning five. Of course this would be a step back from the six and seven win seasons BC has had of late. 

If the Caesar's Palace odds go the way of the actual season, BC would only place ahead of NC State, with Syracuse sneaking just ahead of them.

A big question mark in these odds has to be the waiver request for transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. If he is cleared to play, it will be interesting to see if Vegas raises Boston College's win total.

Caesars Palace:

Projected ACC Win Totals By Division (DraftKings)

Atlantic
Coastal

Clemson 11.5

Miami 9.0

Florida State 7.5

North Carolina 8.5

Louisville 6.5

Virginia Tech 8.5

Syracuse 6.0

Pittsburgh 6.5

NC State 5.5

Duke 5.5

Wake Forest 5.0

Virginia 6.0

Boston College 4.0

Georgia Tech 3.0

