BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for Boston College

A.J. Black

The 2020 college football season is roughly three months away and hopefully players will be returning to campus soon. For Boston College fans, there is a lot of excitement for new head coach Jeff Hafley and his new look Eagles. 

Earlier this week, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its game-by-game projections for each team. Below, you can see which games the FPI has the Eagles favored in along with our analysis of each portion of the schedule.

Note, it doesn't explicitly say it in the statistics, but these ratings are based on BC without transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

9/5 Syracuse 75.7%

9/12 Ohio 74.4%

9/19 @Kansas 65.8%

First Three Games: Boston College is a favorite in all three, interestingly enough that Syracuse is the biggest favorite. This would be a tremendous way for Jeff Hafley to start his season off. 

9/26 Purdue 54.6%

10/2 Clemson 3.7%

10/10 Louisville 30.0%

Games 4-6. The learning curve increases drastically after Purdue. FPI believes BC doesn't stand any chance against Clemson, and the odds don't look good against Louisville either. But the chances of finishing first half of season at 4-2 would be a positive. 

10/22 @Virginia Tech 16.0%

10/31 Holy Cross 97.6%

11/7 @NC State 52.7%

Games 7-9. Don't agree with Virginia Tech being favored so highly. BC has beaten them two games in a row, but I guess the system doesn't like BC without Dillon/Brown against the Hokies defense. Based on these odds, if everything goes BC's way they should be bowl eligible by beating NC State. 

11/14 @Florida State 19.0%

11/21 UNC 38.1%

11/28 @Wake Forest 46.6%

Final Three Games: Looking at the odds I would almost flip UNC and Florida State. The Tar Heels are going to be a very tough out this year, and playing in Doak is never easy but I still think that game is more winnable than UNC. Wake Forest right now is a coin flip game. 

Do you agree with the ESPN FPI predictor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Introduces Patrick Kraft as New Athletic Director

BC Athletics introduced the former Temple AD on a Zoom call with the media and important stake holders.

A.J. Black

How Tough Is Boston College's Football Schedule This Year?

A look at the schedule and the challenges that the new coaching staff could face.

A.J. Black

'21 Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Commits to Boston College

The Eagles added another defensive end, as New Jersey defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Former BC Center Nik Popovic Signs Contract in Serbia

Popovic, will be returning to Serbia to start his professional career.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Lands Transfer Andre Adams From Southern Utah

The Eagles filled out their roster with a big man from the Thunderbirds.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Basketball: Projecting a Starting Lineup in 2020

The Eagles have their roster set, here is what they are projected to look like in 2020-21

A.J. Black

by

JimInPly

Boston College OL Adam Korutz Transfers to Colorado State

Former Boston College offensive lineman will be joining his former coach in Fort Collins

A.J. Black

BC Men's Basketball and Jim Christian Release Statements on Racial Inequality

The BC men's basketball program has made their voices heard on George Floyd, and racial inequality in the United States.

A.J. Black

Luke Kuechly Could Join Carolina Panthers Staff as Scout

Former Eagles linebacker might have found his first post playing job.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 2 Linebacker Max Richardson

He's ready to have a career season in 2020, what could Max Richardson bring to the table on defense?

A.J. Black

by

BC Eagle66