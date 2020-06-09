ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for Boston College

The 2020 college football season is roughly three months away and hopefully players will be returning to campus soon. For Boston College fans, there is a lot of excitement for new head coach Jeff Hafley and his new look Eagles.

Earlier this week, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its game-by-game projections for each team. Below, you can see which games the FPI has the Eagles favored in along with our analysis of each portion of the schedule.

Note, it doesn't explicitly say it in the statistics, but these ratings are based on BC without transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

9/5 Syracuse 75.7%

9/12 Ohio 74.4%

9/19 @Kansas 65.8%

First Three Games: Boston College is a favorite in all three, interestingly enough that Syracuse is the biggest favorite. This would be a tremendous way for Jeff Hafley to start his season off.

9/26 Purdue 54.6%

10/2 Clemson 3.7%

10/10 Louisville 30.0%

Games 4-6. The learning curve increases drastically after Purdue. FPI believes BC doesn't stand any chance against Clemson, and the odds don't look good against Louisville either. But the chances of finishing first half of season at 4-2 would be a positive.

10/22 @Virginia Tech 16.0%

10/31 Holy Cross 97.6%

11/7 @NC State 52.7%

Games 7-9. Don't agree with Virginia Tech being favored so highly. BC has beaten them two games in a row, but I guess the system doesn't like BC without Dillon/Brown against the Hokies defense. Based on these odds, if everything goes BC's way they should be bowl eligible by beating NC State.

11/14 @Florida State 19.0%

11/21 UNC 38.1%

11/28 @Wake Forest 46.6%

Final Three Games: Looking at the odds I would almost flip UNC and Florida State. The Tar Heels are going to be a very tough out this year, and playing in Doak is never easy but I still think that game is more winnable than UNC. Wake Forest right now is a coin flip game.

Do you agree with the ESPN FPI predictor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.