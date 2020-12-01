SI.com
BCBulletin
Weekly Kickoff: University of Virginia

A.J. Black

On Saturday, Boston College concludes what could be the most challenging season the school has ever faced. In a year marked by COVID-19 outbreaks, game cancellations and player opt outs, the Eagles could end this season one of, if not the only program in FBS to not have an outbreak or case on the team. Every week, the results come back from the testing, and every week the Eagles remain negative.

It's a testament to the toughness, sacrifice and dedication of this team, and a shining example of the leadership the new staff has brought to Chestnut Hill. Before we get into the game itself, it's worth reflecting on the incredible effort this entire program has put into making sure this season happens, safely.

But there is one more game on the schedule, the University of Virginia. Bronco Mendenhall's squad sits at a quiet 4-4, but don't sleep on the Cavaliers. This is a team that beat the University of North Carolina, outgunning them 44-41. They can put up points, averaging 31 points a game behind a balanced offense led by southpaw sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong. 

However, like Louisville they have an achilles heel, their pass defense. Ranked dead last in the conference, the Cavaliers have allowed 289 yards per game through the air. Like Louisville they turn the ball over a lot as well, with 16 on the season. However, unlike the Cardinals they are more opportunistic on defense, grabbing 14 turnovers themselves, including two pick sixes. 

In terms of matchups, UVA is a perfect end of the season matchup for the Eagles. The two teams are fairly evenly matched, which should lead to a compelling game. The biggest question heading into this week of course concerns the health of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. If he can play, Boston College should be favorites heading into this game, but his status remains unknown (and don't expect Jeff Hafley to tip his hand before the game). 

With a win Boston College could match their seven win total, a number that became a running joke for expectations out of previous regime. However, this seven wins would seem like much more an accomplishment. First the Eagles did it in the midst of a pandemic, secondly six of the wins came against ACC opponents. But first they have to take care of the Cavaliers. Stick with BC Bulletin for full coverage. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Man, what a game to potentially not have Jurk for. On one hand, having him would make this game much easier. On the other, if we have to run with Grosel guess there isn’t a better team to have him play against? Curious, is their bad pass D from getting no pressure on the QB, bad secondary play, or both?

rcmbc81
rcmbc81

7 wins would be MUCH DIFFERENT than under Addazio. First, it’d be in 11 games, not 12. You also rightly point out it’d be with 1 OOC game, not 4 (maybe more like 2 OOC, with ND being 1 of them). Next, it includes playing the #1 AND #2 teams in the country (while we played them tough and fairly close, 2 losses there is pretty predictable). Lastly, with the adjusted ACC schedule, we picked up a couple more difficult Coastal teams (UNC and UVA), instead of 2 relatively down Atlantic’s, Wake and Fla St.
If we get to 7-4 (6-4) this year, I’d say that is equivalent to a regular schedule 9-3 (6-2).

