BC Bulletin Podcast: Breaking Down Georgia Tech Win & Previewing Clemson

A.J. Black

In this week's episode AJ & Eric look back at the Georgia Tech game, and talk about the resurgence of the Eagles run game. We also looked at the defense and discuss the great game plan Tem Lukabu put together against the Yellow Jackets. It was a great game for the Eagles and there were lots of positives to take away, and we dive into them all. 

On top of that, the hosts preview BC's upcoming matchup against Clemson. They talk about the spread, and how it shouldn't be tough for BC to cover it. They look at Jeff Hafley and his program and talk about how the way the team is built is perfect for battling good schools. They also explain why this Clemson team may be the perfect group for BC to hang with. 

Important Programming Note: Starting next week on November 1st, the podcast will be switching to the Locked On podcast network, and rebranded "Locked on Boston College." Locked on is the nation's leading sports podcast network that features top notch hosts who cover all professional teams and many collegiate ones.

Our show will be come daily, with a twenty-twenty five minute discussion on a variety of topics. The show will have guests, mailbags, analysis, and of course Eric will be co-hosting twice a week during football season. It's perfect for your commute, workout, or to listen to when cooking breakfast/dinner. 

Our Apple/Spotify feed will not have the BC Bulletin podcast shows until we relaunch on November 1st. To find our game reactions & previews until then, you will need to stream the show here on our site. But in the mean time, go to your favorite podcast directory, find "Locked on Boston College", and hit the subscribe button. Or you can bookmark this page and listen on your browser. That way you will be ready when the show drops. Thanks for your support!

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Edmonds Forever
Edmonds Forever

Good podcast AJ! What time do you actually put this together? I want to make sure I get my question in before you record.

