Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Weekly Kickoff

Boston College (3-2) returns to Alumni Stadium this Saturday to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket (2-3). This is an intriguing matchup because the two teams are very similar in where they currently sit as a program. GT is just over a year removed from Paul Johnson and the triple option offense. New head coach Geoff Collins has revamped the offense, led by quarterback Jeff Sims, but there has been a learning curve. While Boston College, and new head coach Jeff Hafley have worked to implement a pro style offense, while leaving the ground and pound offense of Steve Addazio in the rearview.

The records may favor the Eagles, but don't let that fool you. Georgia Tech has had a tough schedule to start the season playing Florida State, UCF, Louisville and Clemson. Escaping with a .500 record out of that group is a big feat for a team that went 3-9 last season. However, the the game against the Tigers resulted in one of the worst losses to Yellow Jackets history, and they were also blasted by a very poor Syracuse team. Which team will actually show up to Alumni Stadium is a mystery.

This is a team that can run the ball. Now they certainly won't be as explosive as Hendon Hooker & Khalil Herbert of VT were, but Simms and true freshman Jahmyr Gibbs are a one two combo to watch out for. The pair have combined for 528 yards this season. For a Boston College defense looking to show they can stop a mobile quarterback and running back combo, this should be a great test to see how they have improved.

Simms is a high upside quarterback, but he is only a true freshman. Through the first five games he has thrown for 1025 yards, but has also turned the ball over nine times. Against a defense like Boston College that lives on turnovers, this could be a big factor heading into this game.

The defense looked like a force to be reckoned with when they shut down the Florida State offense and held them to 13 points in the season opener. However since then, the Yellow Jackets defense has allowed 35+ points in three of four games. Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker will need to have his unit playing better, as they are currently 68th out of 77 teams in passing yards allowed, and 57th out 77 in rushing.

For Boston College, the key to practice this week will have to be cleaning up their game. Against Virginia Tech, the Eagles had five turnovers, and were sloppy tackling the ball carrier. Georgia Tech is a young team, but will be hungry to get back in the win column after getting thrashed by Clemson 73-7 on Saturday. Which team will get that much needed victory? We will get that answer on Saturday evening.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC