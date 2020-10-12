SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Gametime, TV Announced

A.J. Black

Boston College's upcoming October 24th game against Georgia Tech has a kickoff time and TV listing. Per a release from the ACC Conference, the game will be a 4pm kickoff on the ACC Network. Per state regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic , fans again will not be allowed to attend this game. 

This is Georgia Tech's first time visiting Alumni Stadium since 2008. The two teams have played just four times in conference play since BC joined the ACC in 2005. Most recently the two teams played in 2016 in the season opener in Dublin. The Yellow Jackets held on to win that game 17-14.  All-time, Georgia Tech holds a 7-2 series advantage in the series. 

Georgia Tech is currently 2-2 with wins over Louisville and Florida State, and losses to Syracuse and UCF. The Yellow Jackets are led by former Temple head coach Geoff Collins, who was hired by the Owls by former AD and current BC AD Patrick Kraft. Last season the Yellow Jackets finished the year 3-9, but with a full year to shift from the triple option they have looked much stronger in their first four games. 

Here are the other ACC games for that weekend:

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 ABC

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Pitt (4:00PM, ACCN)

Watch along as we discuss today's game between the Eagles and Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Weekly Kickoff

The start of our Virginia Tech coverage on the sight, looking at the two programs and the rivalry between the two

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 31 Pitt 30

Some quick observations on Saturday's thrilling win over the Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts and Predictions

A preview of the BC and Pitt game, along with our prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Three Stars

These players willed the Eagles in their Overtime victory. Find out who we chose here.

Brett Rider

by

Jkmanx

Boston College Slips By Pitt in 31-30 Overtime Thriller

A missed extra point in overtime gives the Eagles an exciting win.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'21 DE/OLB Quintayvious Hutchins Commits to Boston College

The Eagles landed their first commitment from the state of Alabama

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College vs. Pitt: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

How to watch and follow along with the game.

A.J. Black

by

Kevin.connect

The Time is Now for Boston College Football to Seize Bigger Audience

It's an opportunity that doesn't come around often, but Jeff Hafley has BC primed to be a bigger force in the local market.

A.J. Black

by

Dustbowl

Grading the Boston College Offense vs Pitt

A look at the offense and their play on Saturday. Handing out grades for the individual performances.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black