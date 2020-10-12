Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Gametime, TV Announced

Boston College's upcoming October 24th game against Georgia Tech has a kickoff time and TV listing. Per a release from the ACC Conference, the game will be a 4pm kickoff on the ACC Network. Per state regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic , fans again will not be allowed to attend this game.

This is Georgia Tech's first time visiting Alumni Stadium since 2008. The two teams have played just four times in conference play since BC joined the ACC in 2005. Most recently the two teams played in 2016 in the season opener in Dublin. The Yellow Jackets held on to win that game 17-14. All-time, Georgia Tech holds a 7-2 series advantage in the series.

Georgia Tech is currently 2-2 with wins over Louisville and Florida State, and losses to Syracuse and UCF. The Yellow Jackets are led by former Temple head coach Geoff Collins, who was hired by the Owls by former AD and current BC AD Patrick Kraft. Last season the Yellow Jackets finished the year 3-9, but with a full year to shift from the triple option they have looked much stronger in their first four games.

Here are the other ACC games for that weekend:

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 ABC

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network