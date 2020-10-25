SI.com
Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 48 Georgia Tech 27

A.J. Black

Boston College rushed out to an early lead and held on to defeat Georgia Tech 48-27 at Alumni Stadium. Here are some quick observations on the offense

* The offensive line had an incredible game this week. They were the glue that kept everything going on that side of the ball. They were maulers up front, opening up holes for the running attack, and they were superb in pass protection, allowing zero sacks. I was tough on this group last week, but today showed why we had such high expectations. Amazing game from the group. 

* The rushing attack played their game of the year as well. Averaging 6.0 yards per carry, the Eagles did whatever they wanted to the Yellow Jackets on the ground. David Bailey ran physically, and had two touchdowns, Levy was the workhorse, and they added a new wrinkle running Jurkovec on designed runs. 

* What makes the emergence of the run game that much more important is that now Boston College is truly a multi-faceted offense. They have shown that they can beat teams in a number of ways. Defenses won't be able to just sit on Phil Jurkovec throwing it, because they can run the ball. And when BC runs the ball, it will set up play action. Having this balance is something BC hasn't had in a long time. 

* CJ Lewis had two touchdowns and put the Eagles in control early. After the game, he talked along with Jurkovec about his length being such an asset. He gives BC another type of weapon, one that Jurkovec can just throw up the ball and allowing him to high point it. 

* Earlier this year, Zay Flowers stated that he gets to be more than a jet sweep guy this season. Tonight, how did he score? On a jet sweep. Good to still go back to that play if defenses are going to give it up. 

* Analyst Mark Herzlich made an interesting observation during tonight's game. Last week against VT, Jurkovec fumbled on a designed run to David Bailey. It was a botched play that he should have just ate a sack. This week, they ran the exact same play, it was well executed, and David Bailey ran it for 11 yards. 

No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Good to know at least that BC can take advantage of bad run defense teams (like they looked to against VT before the fumbles). Hopefully this game helps them gel more as a unit for the future. I also really love having different looks vs different teams and not only relying on Flowers and Long.

