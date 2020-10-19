Opening Line Set For Boston College and Georgia Tech Game

Boston College returns home on Saturday to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. According to sports betting site Betonline.ag, the opening line favors Boston College at (-3.5). The two teams will battle at Alumni Stadium at 4pm on the ACC Network.

Georgia Tech (2-3) is coming off a huge loss to Clemson 73-7, one of the biggest defeats in program history. However new head coach Geoff Collins has started to right the ship, grabbing two conference victories against Louisville and Florida State. The team is led by true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims, a dual threat who has been responsible for over 1200 yards of offense so far this season. The Yellow Jacket defense has allowed 35+ points in three out of their last four games.

Boston College is currently 3-2 against the spread this year. They have covered against UNC, Duke, and Pitt, but failed to do so against Virginia Tech and Texas State. This is the first game that the Eagles have been favored in conference, and only the second time this season they haven't been the underdog (Texas State).

Here are some other spreads of note:

Florida State at Louisville (-5)

NC State at UNC (-16.5)

Syracuse at Clemson (-44.5)

Notre Dame (-9.5) at Pitt

Virginia Tech (-7.5) at Wake Forest

Virginia at Miami (-11.5)

