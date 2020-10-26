Boston College 48 Georgia Tech 27: Three Game Balls

Boston College rolled against Georgia Tech on Saturday, jumping out out to a huge early lead and winning 48-27. Here are our three game balls for their effort

CJ Lewis

You could not start the game hotter than how CJ Lewis looked against Georgia Tech. Clearly becoming a trusted target for quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Lewis caught two touchdown passes on the first two drives of the game for the Eagles. He gives Boston College the type of weapon every good balanced offense needs. At 6'4 he is a huge target, and has the length to out jump defenders in the end zone. Lewis, who only had one career touchdown heading into this season, already has three through the first six games.

The Offensive Line

Many have been waiting for a performance like this out of this unit. Throughout the season we have seen the line improve, but this week we saw them go from serviceable to that elite level that we had expected before the year began. They did everything at a very high level. They were superb at run blocking, blasting huge holes for the backs, and allowing Boston College to run the ball for 264 yards. In pass protection, the line kept a clean pocket for almost the entire time. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was not sacked and the rush never really got at him throughout the game. If the line can continue to play like they did on Saturday, Boston College's offense could continue to put up huge numbers.

David Bailey

It looked like a disastrous start for the running back, who coughed up the ball on BC's first drive. However it was shown he was down on replay, and BC held on and scored on a touchdown to CJ Lewis. This was the kind of game that Bailey sorely needed. He only ran the ball thirteen times, but they were all strong runs that looked like the physical running back from 2019. He ended the day with 85 yards and two big touchdown runs in the second half.

Honorable Mention: Mike Palmer, Max Richardson, Isaiah McDuffie, Phil Jurkovec

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC