BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Three Things Jeff Hafley Needs To Fix About Boston College Football

A.J. Black

With college sports on hiatus, let's look ahead at next season and really dive into the Boston College football team. While there are still question marks, the biggest being the eligibility of Phil Jurkovec, there are still aspects of the team that can be addressed. With a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, comes a new lens at looking at program. There will be many changes that Hafley and his staff will make, but here are three facets of their game he must fix. 

3. Offensive Game-calling: Steve Addazio had his style, and Boston College followers know all too well what it looked like. Extra offensive linemen and tight ends, which turned into what can only be described as a hurry up goal line offense. It was pretty unique, not often did you see other schools run this. Against lesser opponents it worked like a charm, as players like AJ Dillon, Jon Hilliman and Andre Williams would wear down defenses. However, when they played better teams, ones with better depth it was a nightmare. Teams like Clemson and Florida State could sub out defensive linemen and linebackers to keep fresh, and BC's running attack would falter and the offensive would inevitably stall out. 

Hafley needs to change this system. Now, what this may look like is anyone's guess. There have been rumblings that BC will return to a more pro style system, but that has never been confirmed. What I have heard is that BC will definitely be throwing the ball more often. No more relying almost exclusively on the run. If Jurkovec receives his waiver, hopefully new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. tailors an offensive gameplan around his signal callers strengths.  BC has the weapons to line up four wide outs, or use Hunter Long as more of a passing target, and Hafley is going to take advantage of it. The tempo or speed of his system will be determined later during summer practices. 

2. Place Kicking: Another hallmark of Steve Addazio's offenses was inconsistent place kicking. Calling it inconsistent actually might be giving it too much credit, as it was more of a liability that an asset almost yearly. In 2013 Addazio started off with Nate Freese who was phenomenal, hitting every FG he attempted. But every year since then has been an adventure, to the point where there were multiple seasons the kicker wasn't trusted anywhere on the field. On top of that extra points became a coin flip, which at this level should never happen. 

Boston College is not a powerhouse program, and they are going to get in close games. The coaching staff needs to rely on their kicker to put up points. If Hafley wants to break through the seven win barrier that Addazio never could shatter, he is going to need a kicker that can put up field goals with consistency. And truthfully he has a good one, Aaron Boumerhi could certainly be the answer in 2020.

1. Situational Playcalling: This was one of the biggest issues with Boston College over the past seven seasons. Steve Addazio and his coordinators struggled on both sides of the ball when games got tight and every play mattered. If the offense was moving, all of a sudden he would resort to standard draw plays that would force three and outs,. On defense the pressure would immediately slow down, and instead of attacking the defense seemed to play more react to what was in front of them. Countless games were blown by these philosophies. From all accounts, Hafley seems like a bright young coach. If he can better handle these situations, BC will be in much better shape in these games.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Introducing the BC Bulletin 2019-20 Awards

Who should win the end of the season awards? Log in and vote!

A.J. Black

by

BCeagles24

Eagles Need To Strike In Suddenly Talent Rich New England

With COVID-19 effecting everything it is crucial for Hafley to attract local recruits

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Alex Newhook wins Hockey East Rookie of the Year

Eagle Freshman takes home some hardware

Brett Rider

Report: Boston College Has Contacted Yale Forward Jordan Bruner

Another big time rebounder that the Eagles have reached out to.

A.J. Black

How Jeff Hafley Has Adjusted To Effects Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Boston College head coach is trying to think outside the box during these challenging times

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Top 10 Boston College Football Performances in 2019

A list of the top Boston College football performances from the past season

A.J. Black

Thank You, BC Hockey: Part 2

Now the defensemen and goalies are up.

jbiagioni16

Boston College Basketball 2019-20 Season Recap: Part 3 - The End

The Eagles season finally comes to it's conclusion

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Report: Boston College In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

A former BC target could be looking at the Eagles in the transfer portal

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Thank You, Boston College Hockey

A tough end to an otherwise great season.

jbiagioni16