Boston College Announces the Hiring of Savon Huggins & Darrell Wyatt

Boston College officially announced the hiring of Savon Huggins and Darrell Wyatt ahead of Saturday's opening of spring practice. Huggins will replace Rich Gunnell as the running backs coach, and Wyatt will replace Joe Dailey as wide receivers coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darrell to our staff and announce the promotion of Savon to a full-time coaching role,” said Hafley. “Darrell brings a wealth of experience both in the collegiate and NFL ranks and has long-established relationships in key recruiting areas for our program. It was important for us to have a veteran presence to lead the wide receivers room.”

Huggins Was one Rutgers biggest recruits

Wyatt, comes to Boston College with over 30 years of experience. Most recently he was part of the UCF Knights staff coaching the wide receivers since 2018. He also has coached at Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and a few stops in the NFL.This past year, Wyatt and the Knights produced two 500-yard receivers in Ryan O’Keefe (812) and Brandon Johnson (565). Johnson was second in the American Athletic Conference with 11 receiving touchdowns, while O’Keefe, who earned All-AAC Second Team, added seven.

Dave Delguiglielmo Took over as offensive line coach earlier this week

Huggins was promoted from assistant running backs coach to running backs coach in this latest move. A former highly sought after recruit, and one of the biggest to come out of New Jersey, Huggins was originally recruited by Rutgers (and Hafley). “Savon is someone I have known since recruiting him in high school,” added Hafley. “He has quickly established himself as one of the top young coaches in our game and a relentless recruiter and I am excited to see him mentor our running backs.”

