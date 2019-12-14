Boston College look they have finally made their move, hiring Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. After almost two weeks of waiting, it was announced on Twitter that Hafley is close to signing on to become the next head coach at Boston College

Hafley, who came to Ohio State last year, turned a Buckeyes defense into the best in the nation on route to becoming a Broyles Award Finalist. In terms of connections with BC, he wasn't with the Buckeyes while Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond was in Columbus, but he is connected with many coaches and staff with close connections with the AD.

Hafley, a Broyles Finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year, will take over for Steve Addazio, who was fired on Sunday after finishing the season 6-6 and compiling a 42-42 record from 2013-2019. A young coach, only 40, Hafley spent most of his early coaching days in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Franscisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns as a secondary coach before taking the job with Ohio State before this season.

As the new head coach Hafley will bring a fiery brand of defense to Boston College, which is in desperate need of a defensive fix after finishing near the bottom in the country in most defensive statistics. He oversaw an Ohio State defense that allowed the fewest yards per game in the country, 4th fewest points, and 2nd most sacks.

In terms of recruiting, Hafley is an exciting hire who has had incredible results his first year in Columbus. He has connections to both Ohio and New Jersey which should also help Boston College in some of their traditional recruiting areas. He is currently ranked the #3 recruiter in the entire country by 247sports.com.

There is no word on who his coordinators will be, but it wouldn't be surprising if he brought Al Washington along to become his defensive coordinator. This would be the best of both worlds, as Washington has been a fan favorite as a player and coach at Boston College and is an incredible recruiter. On the offensive side of the ball we shall see who he brings along with him.

Be sure to stop back at BC Maven throughout the weekend for more news on this potential hire.