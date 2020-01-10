Boston College Hires Joe Dailey As Wide Receivers Coach

Boston College made a pair of coaching moves today, first announcing that Richie Gunnell would be moving to running backs coach. Shortly after a source confirmed that they also hired Joe Dailey. Dailey, who will be the wide receivers coach comes to the Eagles after spending the last season as the OC for New Mexico. Before that he was the OC at Liberty under Turner Gill, a coach that he played under and coached with at various stops.

Dailey is a very interesting hire for the Eagles because he brings a background that could be very useful. He played quarterback at St. Peter's in New Jersey one of the premier schools in the state, and his step father Rich Hansen is currently the head coach of the program. With some folks wondering how Boston College would recruit the Garden State, a combination of Jeff Hafley and Dailey appear to be their answer.

Boston College's newest coach played quarterback in college at Nebraska and UNC where he threw for 3,458 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 52.7 percent of his pass attempts (274-of-520). He became the director of on campus recruitment at Kansas, and then headed to Liberty where he was a QB coach/OC from 2012-2018.

Currently the Boston College coaching staff is currently the following staff:

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Cignetti Jr.

Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu

Linebackers Coach: Sean Duggan

Running Backs Coach: Richie Gunnell

Wide Receivers Coach: Joe Dailey

Defensive Back Coach: Aazar Abdul Rahim

Defensive Line Coach: TBA

Offensive Line Coach: TBA

Special Teams Coordinator: TBA

Tight Ends Coach: TBA