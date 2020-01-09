Sean Duggan Hired As Boston College Linebackers Coach

New Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley continued to build his staff today, as he hired Sean Duggan as his new linebackers coach. Duggan, a former Boston College linebacker from 2010-2014 returns to the Heights after some time at Ohio State, UMass and Hawaii.

Duggan began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Boston College in 2015. He was hired by former BC defensive backs coach Kevin Lempa to join his staff at Hawaii, where he spent two years as a linebackers coach. After Lempa left for Michigan in 2018, Duggan was hired as the linebackers coach at UMass, and most recently he was a graduate assistant with Jeff Hafley at Ohio State.

“After working with Sean at Ohio State, he was a guy who jumped out that if I ever landed a head job, I have to hire this guy,” said Hafley. “He is smart, reliable, sees things on gameday and really understands the big picture. He is well advanced beyond his years and has a chance to be a superstar in our profession.”

Duggan played high school football at St. Xavier High School in Ohio, a school that also produced Ben Glines, Luke Kuechly, Steven Daniels, Nick Larkin and Alex Albright. In the last few years Boston College has really struggled to recruit in Ohio, with only two recruited players in Glines and Spencer Bono (Dennis Grosel was a walk on). Hafley clearly has connections in the area, and now with Duggan they have multiple coaches who can recruit the area. It wouldn't be surprising if Ohio becomes an area of emphasis for the Eagles recruiting plans moving forward.