Boston College Reportedly Hire Darrell Wyatt as New WR Coach

Eagles should have their coaching staff filled out after this newest hire

The Boston College Eagles have reportedly filled out their coaching staff, hiring UCF WR coach Darrell Wyatt to the same position. Wyatt, who has spent the last four seasons with the Knights will replace Joe Dailey, who recently was hired by the Carolina Panthers. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.com.

Wyatt is not the typical "Jeff Hafley" hire. He doesn't have strong previous connections to anyone on the staff, and has done most of his coaching at schools down south. He has worked at both the NFL and collegiate level, something that Hafley has put an emphasis on in his coaching searches.

Zay Flowers

ZayFlowers

44 catches 746 yards in 2021

In his time as a coach at UCF, Wyatt has coached Gabriel Davis who had an incredible playoff run with the Buffalo Bills this past postseason. He has also coached MarloN Williams (71 catches) in 2020, and Ryan O'Keefe (84 receptions), and Brandon Johnson (11 touchdowns). In 2019 and 2020, UCF was one of only three teams in the nation to average over 313 yards per game in the air.

Before coaching with UCF, he has worked a variety of jobs including stops with Oklahoma State (2001), Oklahoma (2002-2005), was the co-offensive coordinator with the Texas Longhorns (2013) and Kansas (2010). In the NFL he worked as an intern for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs, while working as the wide receiver coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2006).

Jaelen Gill

JaelenGill

24 catches 269 yards in 2021

Since the end of the season, Boston College has replaced three coaches. Notre Dame tight end coach John McNulty took over for Frank Cignetti who left for Pitt. While long time coach Dave Deguglielmo replaced Matt Applebaum who took at job with the Miami Dolphins. 

