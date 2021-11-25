BC Injury Report for Wake Forest Game

BC is banged up especially on defense, how will they look against Wake Forest

Boston College wraps up their regular season on Saturday as they face off with Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium. Here is the most recent injury report based off of Jeff Hafley’s press conferences.

Probable

Trae Barry- Tight End. Played last Saturday after missing practice during the week. Hafley said he expects Barry’s snap clip to increase this week.

Brandon Sebastian- Defensive Back. Played last week but on a lower snap count.

Questionable

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back. The valuable nickelback missed last week with an undisclosed upper body injury. Hafley said this week that he hopes he can play.

15 Mystery Players with Flu Like Symptoms: on Wednesday, Hafley explained that 15 players have missed practice with flu like symptoms. He didn’t specify who they were but said the illness is across positional groups, with the hope they play on Saturday.

Unknown: Christian Mahogany (guard), Shitta Sillah (defensive end). There were no updates given by the head coach this week, after both starters missed last week’s game.

