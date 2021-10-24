Hafley Gives Injury Updates After Louisville Game

Boston College suffered a series of injuries during yesterday's loss to Louisville. During Sunday's press conference, head coach Jeff Hafley gave updates on those players.

Shawn Asbury II, a true freshman cornerback from Virginia, suffered an arm injury during the loss. Hafley said that unfortunately Asbury's season is over, as he has a broken arm. He finishes the season with five tackles.

Brandon Sebastian a senior cornerback, left the game with a knee injury he sustained on an incredibly twisting interception in the first quarter of the game against the Cardinals. He never returned. Fortunately, Hafley announced that he will be day-to-day.

Trae Barry a transfer tight end from Jacksonville State, is also considered day-to day. He suffered a bad looking injury on the final drive of the game, and was not putting weight on his leg as he was helped off the field. Clearly that is good news for the Eagles.

Finally, Tyler Vrabel who returned to the Eagles this week, played in part of the game on Saturday. Hafley mentioned that he rotated the junior with Jack Conley who started in place of Vrabel against NC State. In terms of his play, Hafley said that Vrabel had some good plays, and others he wishes went differently.

