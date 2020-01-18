DT Ireland Burke Transfers To Rutgers

Boston College defensive tackle Ireland Burke announced this week that he has transferred to Rutgers

Burke, from Jamaica, New York came to the Eagles as part of the 2019 class. The three star defensive tackle was rated as the No. 64 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect in New Jersey according to 247Sports. He was rated the No. 20 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, while ESPN listed him as the third-best defensive tackle in New Jersey.

In his freshman year at the Heights he played in four blow out games against Kansas, Clemson, Notre Dame and Syracuse. In those games he had four tackles, along with two assisted tackles. Because of the four game cap, he preserved his redshirt this year, and will be have four years of eligibility where ever he transfer to.

Per On the Banks, SBNation's Rutgers site, Burke is a great fit for the Rutgers system:

"Defensive tackle is in the mid to upper level of the Scarlet Knights’ needs as a program. Ideally Burke will play in 2020, but even if he has to sit out a year is worth the wait. Burke has great size for the position and possessed above average athleticism at the high school level. At worst if he can’t maintain the quickness at his current playing weight, he will occupy a ton of space as soon as he is eligible to join the interior defensive line rotation. At best he’s an all-conference type of player. This is a great pickup for new defensive line coach Jim Panagos."