Report: Transfer WR Jaelen Gill Granted Immediate Eligibility

Boston College football got a boost on offense on Tuesday as transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill received his waiver to play immediately in 2020

Gill, formerly a '17 four star wide receiver who had played his first season at Ohio State before transferring to Boston College. Once ranked the #30 recruit in the entire country by 247sport, Gill committed to Urban Meyer's staff in 2017. He redshirted his freshman year. During his time with the Buckeyes he switched from running back to wide receiver where he only had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He never found his niche at Ohio State and was hardly used in the offense, scoring his lone touchdown in a blow out against Rutgers.

Gill is an exciting player. By coming to the Eagles he becomes one of the quickest and fastest players on the roster, and becomes a dynamic weapon for the Eagles. His explosive skill set gives Boston College a player type they seldom get on campus. Now it will be up to Frank Cignetti Jr. to figure out ways to get him into open space to make big plays. He gives BC an incredible trio of wide receivers, joining Kobay White and Zay Flowers.

He is the fourth transfer Boston College has landed this offseason joining safety Deon Jones (Maryland), QB Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame) and Chibeueze Onwuka (Buffalo). As mentioned before, Gill will not be eligible in 2020. But he should be a exciting offensive weapon when he joins the team in 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC