Jeff Hafley Formally Introduced As Next Head Coach Of Boston College

A.J. Black

It was a special day at Boston College as Athletic Director Martin Jarmond introduced Jeff Hafley as the 36th head coach of the Eagles to a round of applause at the Yawkey Center. Before introducing the new head coach Jarmond explained his criteria for a new coach in his search which he ran. He thanked multiple people in the program, but interestingly he also thanked Boston College alum Matt Hasselbeck for his help during the process. 

He wanted a coach that aligned with Boston College values, someone with integrity who can teach, and who can win. Jarmond, a former Ohio State associate AD broached the subject of hiring Jeff Hafley early to his former boss Gene Smith. "Oh he's a good one" the Ohio State AD told Jarmond. 

Hafley, who will stay on with the Ohio State Buckeyes as their defensive coordinator through the playoffs, got choked up talking about his path to Chestnut Hill. "I told Martin this, I have a list in my wallet of things doubters have said to me my whole life ". He further talked about how he absorbed everything he could at every job he took from WPI to Pitt, to Rutgers, to an assistant with Greg Schiano at Tampa Bay in the NFL. He learned from Richard Sherman and others he coached, and it helped him become the coach he is today.

When asked about why he chose Boston College, Hafley, originally from New Jersey, talked about his exposure to the program camping at Boston College, and from recommendations from Ryan Day. "I know Ryan loves this place. He talks really highly about it. And I get it now." The new head coach explained the importance of Jesuit values, and the mission of the school that lines up with his families values.  "I never thought that I would leave Ryan after one season. Quite honestly, that's not what I planned on doing." Hafley told reporters. "But when this one opened, it felt special. It felt right."

Coordinator and assistants was another topic during the opening press conference. Hafley explained that he is going to take his time, and there has been a lot of interest in the jobs. The new head coach explained that he is not just going to bring in guys he knows, but he wants other coaches that can push him. 

When asked about the pressure of holding two positions at once (Ohio State and BC), Hafley said it was a blessing. It's going to be a challenge, as he head back to Columbus to prepare for Clemson "I’m going get back and run on the field and coach a football practice. I may be in my suit doing so."

When he does settle in to his new position at Boston College, Hafley has set his goals "I want to compete, I want to win, I want this to become a Top 25 program. I want there to be magical moments, and magical seasons like you have seen with Doug (Flutie) and Matt Ryan".  

Hafley asked Jarmond how the fan base was taking the news, and Jarmond told him, the fans are overwhelmingly positive. After this press conference, that feeling only amplified. 

