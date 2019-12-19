Boston College Football: Roster Updates For December 19, 2019

Boston College had it's annual early signing day yesterday that brought in ten recruits. As reported on BC Maven, four star lineman Kevin Pyne will indeed be part of the Class of 2020 and will be enrolling early with the Eagles. He was not announced as part of the class yesterday, but Boston College eased some fan's anxiety by announcing it on Twitter this morning

Some other news:

* Kicker Ben Sauls who also was committed to Boston College but was not listed yesterday will gray shirt and join the roster in January. Find it interesting that the Eagles are going to hold off on having him on the team given the lack of experienced kicking depth after Aaron Boumerhi graduates.

* File this under items we missed during the coaching search, but tight end/full back Isaiah Miranda has entered the transfer portal. He had one big touchdown reception for the Eagles against Syracuse after Hunter Long went down with an injury. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility left with the Catamounts

* Cornerback Aaron Gethers entered the transfer portal after Steve Addazio was fired, and it appears that he has already found a home. He announced on Twitter yesterday that he will be joining Western Carolina. He saw some playing time as a redshirt freshman and should have three years of playing time remaining.

* Running back Quin Stott, who also entered the transfer portal, announced he will be playing for Merrimack. The Newburyport native was a walk on this year, and should have all four years of eligibility left when he joins the Warriors.

* Anthony Brown has been a name that everyone wants updates on. I've been asking around and haven't heard much.