BCMaven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Boston College Football: Roster Updates For December 19, 2019

A.J. Black

Boston College had it's annual early signing day yesterday that brought in ten recruits. As reported on BC Maven, four star lineman Kevin Pyne will indeed be part of the Class of 2020 and will be enrolling early with the Eagles. He was not announced as part of the class yesterday, but Boston College eased some fan's anxiety by announcing it on Twitter this morning

Some other news:

* Kicker Ben Sauls who also was committed to Boston College but was not listed yesterday will gray shirt and join the roster in January. Find it interesting that the Eagles are going to hold off on having him on the team given the lack of experienced kicking depth after Aaron Boumerhi graduates.

* File this under items we missed during the coaching search, but tight end/full back Isaiah Miranda has entered the transfer portal. He had one big touchdown reception for the Eagles against Syracuse after Hunter Long went down with an injury. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility left with the Catamounts

* Cornerback Aaron Gethers entered the transfer portal after Steve Addazio was fired, and it appears that he has already found a home. He announced on Twitter yesterday that he will be joining Western Carolina. He saw some playing time as a redshirt freshman and should have three years of playing time remaining. 

* Running back Quin Stott, who also entered the transfer portal, announced he will be playing for Merrimack. The Newburyport native was a walk on this year, and should have all four years of eligibility left when he joins the Warriors. 

* Anthony Brown has been a name that everyone wants updates on. I've been asking around and haven't heard much. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodbye Dude: The "Get In" Era Has Begun

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley brought energy to the Heights in his introductory press conference

Hockey East Power Rankings: December Edition

jbiagioni16

Eagles are back on top

2020 DE Jah Joyner Decommits From Boston College

A.J. Black

Sounds like Jah Joyner will be rowing his boat

Jeff Hafley: An Ohio State Perspective

A.J. Black

Bruce Hooley of Buckeye Maven talks Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley

Boston College Early Signing Period: Analysis And Insight

A.J. Black

Boston College completed their early signing period, and we have insight on the class.

Boston College National Signing Day: Live Blog

A.J. Black

Who has signed?

Ryan Day: Would Be "Very Very Surprised" If Al Washington Became New Boston College DC

A.J. Black

Al Washington has been rumored to be the next BC DC by some, Ryan Day doesn't see it happening

LISTEN: AJ Black On Sirius XM ACC Today To Talk Jeff Hafley And BC Football

A.J. Black

AJ Black joined Nicole Auerbach and Chris Spatola to talk the new hire.

Jeff Hafley Formally Introduced As Next Head Coach Of Boston College

A.J. Black

Ohio State's DC Jeff Hafley was introduced today as new head coach

Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley Hired As Next Boston College Coach

A.J. Black

The Eagles have found their next head coach and he brings a lot to be excited about.