Skip to main content

Boston College Football 2022: Last Chance Players (Offense)

Three players that need to have a big season for the Eagles

Alec Sinkfield, RB

AlecSinkfield

Alec Sinkfield entered last season as a relative mystery. He transferred from West Virginia, where he was a backup and part-time kick returner. BC brought back several experienced veterans, so it was unclear how Sinkfield would contribute. However, even once the Eagles made Pat Garwo the lead back, he carved out a decent niche as a third-down and change-of-pace back. With Travis Levy off to the NFL, Sinkfield is now the primary backup running back as he enters his final season of college football.

Barring injury, Sinkfield will most likely remain Garwo’s relief in 2022. But he will need to elevate his game as the primary running back on passing downs. He was the best pass blocker among the running backs last year, albeit in a small sample. He will also need to fill Levy’s role as a pass-catcher. Sinkfield will also be the lightning to Garwo’s thunder; he has a bit better burst than Garwo and can break open runs for massive gains. If he steps up in his rotational role this year, Sinkfield could play himself into becoming an undrafted free agent or a mini-camp invite like Travis Levy.

Spencer Witter, TE

spencerwitter
Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Spencer Witter is in dire need of a comeback season in 2022. He was TE2 and Hunter Long’s primary backup in 2020, mostly serving as a blocker as Joey Luchetti recovered from an injury. But in 2021, with Luchetti healthy and Trae Barry transferring in, Witter’s snaps took a steep dive. He saw more playing time during the middle-late part of the season due to Barry’s injury but still only took 101 snaps as opposed to 310 in 2020.

This season, Luchetti returns as the presumed starter along with another transfer, George Takacs, from Notre Dame. Witter is still the presumed TE3, but he could struggle to earn snaps again. He will need to improve his consistency as a blocker to get on the field in 13 personnel packages. Unfortunately for him, he will most likely be pushed by some of the younger players on the roster like Charlie Gordinier, Jeremiah Franklin, and Matt Ragan. Therefore, if he doesn’t improve, he could fail to see the field at all.

Finn Dirstine, OL

via BCEagles.com

via BCEagles.com

The “last chance” label applies to no one better than Finn Dirstine. He was the prized recruit of Steve Adazzio’s 2018 class, as a consensus top-two recruit from Massachusetts and the pipeline school of Lawrence Academy. But he has struggled to get on the field since joining the Eagles. He played in a combined nine games from 2018 through 2021 for a total of 54 snaps. Boston College has had the luxury of being extremely deep and experienced along the offensive line, but that all changes this season.

Right now, Dirstine is expected to start at left guard with Zion Johnson off to the NFL. It would be unfair to expect him to play to Zion’s standard. However, if he could channel the examples of solid guards from past years like Bobby Vardaro and John Phillips, that would be more than serviceable. Most importantly, he and Christian Mahogany will have to help and protect redshirt freshman center, Drew Kendall. Up until this point in his career, Dirstine has been a relative disappointment; he could finally change the narrative this season. 

In This Article (4)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Alec Sinkfield
Finn Dirstine
Spencer Witter

AlecSinkfield
Football

Boston College Football 2022: Last Chance Players (Offense)

By Mitchell Wolfe42 minutes agoComment
CharlotteNorth
Lacrosse

Charlotte North Ends Stellar BC Career as Repeat Tewaaraton Award Winner

By A.J. Black1 hour agoComment
helmet
Maroon & Gold+

'23 ATH Holden Symonds Finds Boston College to Be Perfect Fit

By A.J. Black3 hours agoComment
Member Exclusive
TylerMurphy
Football

Former BC QB Tyler Murphy, LB Steven Daniels Added to Staff

By A.J. BlackJun 1, 2022Comment
gassonhall
Football

Talking New AD Blake James with Locked on Canes Host Alex Donno

By A.J. BlackJun 1, 2022Comment
HoldenSymonds
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '23 ATH Holden Symonds

By A.J. BlackJun 1, 2022Comment
blakejames
Football

Boston College Reportedly Set to Hire Blake James as New AD

By A.J. BlackMay 31, 2022Comment
helmet
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 4 For '23 OL Luke Baklenko

By A.J. BlackMay 31, 2022Comment
DemarrLangford
Basketball

DeMarr Langford Withdraws From '22 NBA Draft

By A.J. BlackMay 31, 2022Comment