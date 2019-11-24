Notre Dame Defeats Boston College 40-7 In Rivalry's Most Lopsided Game Since 1992

The streak continues.

Notre Dame has now won six straight games against Boston College after a 40-7 romping in South Bend Indiana. The 33-point margin of victory is the largest the rivalry has seen in 17 years.

The Eagles' bowl eligibility is now in limbo as the best they can hope for is a .500 finish if they're able to win in Pittsburgh next week. If Boston College fails to qualify for a bowl game, it will be the first time since 2015.

Irish quarterback Ian Book did led the way against Boston College, passing for 239 yards with three touchdowns to three different receivers.

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel had one of his poorer days passing the football, completing nine of 20 passes for 63 yards and an interception. He did score the Eagles' lone touchdown in the second quarter on a one-yard rush to give them a one-point lead, their only lead of the game.

Running back AJ Dillon saw a lighter workload than usual, going for 56 yards on 14 carries, but couldn't find the end zone for the first time since Oct. 5 against Louisville. David Bailey finished with one of his worst rushing performances of the season, only picking up 26 yards on 10 carries.

Grosel actually finished as the team's second leading rusher behind Dillon with 45 yards on the ground and the one touchdown. However, his interception in the second half proved to be a costly one as it helped spur the Notre Dame scoring avalanche in the second half.

The Irish scored 10 unanswered points after the grosel touchdown to end the first half. Then in the second, they outscored the Eagles 24-0 in the swcond half, as Boston College only tallied total yards across the final two quarters.

With the loss, the Eagles will now go five straight seasons without beating a ranked opponent. It's a loss that may prove to be the final straw in the tenure of head cosch Steve Addazio.