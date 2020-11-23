SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Weekly Kickoff: Louisville Cardinals

A.J. Black

Boston College had their schedule change this weekend, and will face off with the Louisville Cardinals at 4pm on Saturday. This is the home finale of a long and strange season that started in June. On the other sideline will be Scott Satterfield and his squad, a team that has faced one disappointment after another this year. The Cardinals began the season in the Top 25, but have fallen off a proverbial cliff at 3-6, with a handful of bad losses thrown in there. 

The inconsistency with the Cardinals starts with the turnovers, they have 21 turnovers in nine games. Teams sometimes are able to mask those mistakes with forcing turnovers of their own, but that is not the case with this team. Currently the Cardinals sit at -11 in the turnover battle. 

Quarterback Micale Cunningham, who threw for 288 yards and accounted for two total touchdowns hasn't been as effective this year. While his completion percentage has remained relatively stable, he has already thrown six more interceptions than he did all of last year and his QB rating has dropped by 50 points. Even against Syracuse, a game that Louisville dominated, Cunningham struggled throwing two interceptions. 

Another big factor for the Cardinals is the loss of Javian Hawkins, their star running back. After the season started to circle the drain, he announced that he was heading to the NFL and opted out of the remainder of the season. The electric running back has run for over 2300 yards the past two seasons, and accounted for 17 touchdowns. His loss will be a big blow Satterfield's squad. 

On defense the Cardinals have actually improved from last season, though at times they look inconsistent. As mentioned above they shut out Syracuse, held Florida State to 16 points and in their best game of the season slowed down Notre Dame to just 12. On the flip side, the Cardinals have had trouble with teams like Miami, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech who all put up over 40 points against their defense. 

For Boston College all eyes will be on the signal caller Phil Jurkovec. The Eagles quarterback had looked not himself the past two games, and it was revealed that he had dislocated his shoulder against Clemson. If he has back to full strength the BC offense should be effective against the Cardinals. But if he is not, this game might be closer than some expect. 

BC Bulletin will have full coverage of this game all week. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to November 28

BC's next game has been moved due to a COVID postponement at Miami

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Locked on Boston College: More Game Date Changes, A New Football Commitment & More!

A new episode of our daily podcast has dropped on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or where ever you get your podcasts.

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Boston College vs. Louisville: Gametime, TV Announced

The game time has be set for the home finale for Boston College

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

'21 Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II Commits to Boston College

Eagles add another defensive back to their impressive class

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Chris Shaw Designated For Assignment By San Francisco Giants

The power hitting first baseman will be looking for a new home in MLB

A.J. Black

BC Hockey's Weekend Games Against UNH Postponed

Eagles don't get to start season, however women's hockey sweeps to start season.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Forward Frederick Scott

A look at the transfer forward from Rider

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: November 21

A look at some recruiting news for the Eagles football program

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 11

A look at potential landing spots for the Eagles during the upcoming bowl season

A.J. Black

by

nwhite6359

BC Baseball "Reveals" New Frates Center

The school gave a sneak peak at the new facility built in honor of BC baseball legend Pete Frates

A.J. Black

by

Chrisgal