Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to December 12

A.J. Black

Boston College's game against Louisville originally scheduled for November 27th has been moved to December 12th according to a press release by the school. Miami currently has an outbreak on the team and needed to reschedule their games. Here are the changes to the conference schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 28

Wake Forest at Louisville (previously scheduled for Saturday, December 5)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Miami at Wake Forest (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 28)

Western Carolina at North Carolina (previously scheduled for Friday, December 11)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College (previously scheduled for Friday, November 27)

North Carolina at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, December 5)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 21) **

** This game will be played if Miami is not in the ACC Football Championship Game and if the result of the Georgia Tech at Miami game would not directly impact the determination of which two teams do play in the league championship game.

Getting this game moved gives the Eagles a double bye week. This is probably good news for the Eagles who had played nine consecutive games in a row to start the season. The Eagles were getting a bit beat up with quarterback Phil Jurkovec recently suffering a separated shoulder against Clemson. Getting their signal caller two weeks of rest has to be a positive for the program. 

The Eagles will resume play against UVA on December 5th in Charlottesville. 

