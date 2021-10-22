Boston College vs. Louisville: Prediction and Final Thoughts

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles will look to snap their two game losing streak as they head down south to take on the Louisville Cardinals. Scott Satterfield's squad is on a two game snide of their own, and are looking to turn around their season. For Boston College the biggest question heading into this week has to be around the offense. Over the past two weeks BC has averaged 10 points a game, a number that is going to need to improve against a Louisville squad that is averaging 30 points per game. Can BC pick things up? Our preview is below.

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball. Dennis Grosel has been far from perfect, but statistically, Louisville's pass defense is one of the worst in the country. This is the perfect game for Grosel to figure out some of the issues that plagued him against Clemson and NC State. Advantage Boston College

When Boston College runs the ball. Patrick Garwo was electric in the first half of Saturday's game before the wheels came off on BC's offense. Louisville's rushing defense ranks 80th in the country. Advantage Boston College

When Louisville throws the ball. Malik Cunningham has had an incredible season, only throwing two interceptions. Matt McGavic talked to us that this is partly due to staying in the pocket more. BC's defense struggled at times last week against Devin Leary. Advantage: Louisville

When Louisville runs the ball. If you were to just look at total stats, Boston College might get a slight advantage here, but they have allowed an average of 165 yards per game the past two outings. Louisville has an outstanding running back situation, while Cunningham has rushed for ten touchdowns as well. Advantage: Louisville

Fan Excitement Scale: 3

What a difference a week makes. Last weekend BC fans were pumped for the biggest game of the season a night game against the NC State Wolfpack. The outcome was disappointing to say the least, and because of that, the fans expectations have plummeted. During this week I have been shot tweets such as "BC won't make a bowl game", "Just another wasted season", plus a million tweets on how BC has to handle the quarterback situation. Not saying that any of this frustration is wrong, but that is where the fans are right now. A win could change all of this, a loss and it could get ugly.

AJ's Prediction: The 6.5 spread seems very off for a game like this. Yes, Boston College played poorly against NC State, and yes, they have lost two in a row. But Louisville's defense hasn't stopped anyone all season. This is the perfect game to get the offense back on track, get Grosel some confidence, and grab a win. BC's defense needs to have a strong game, which they absolutely could even if they are facing a strong Louisville offense. Think this game could see some big plays from both teams, but expect the Eagles to get back in the win column and hopefully adjust expectations for the second half of the season. Boston College 31 Louisville 28