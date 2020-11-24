Boston College Opens As Slight Underdog To Louisville

Boston College faces off with Louisville on Saturday at 4pm in an empty Alumni Stadium. The spread has been set by the site Betline.ag, and the Cardinals are the favorites with a 1.5 point spread.

The game which will be showed on the ACC Network, features two teams heading in opposite directions this season. Louisville (3-6), has had a tough go this season with losses to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Pitt and UVA. The team has struggled with turnovers all season, ranked 126th in the country in turnovers lost.

The two teams have traded home wins the past two years. The Eagles defeated a hapless Bobby Petrino squad in 2018, and Louisville snuck by Boston College in 2019 due to a porous BC defense and an injury to starting quarterback Anthony Brown. Overall the series stands at 7-5 in favor of the Cardinals.

Against the spread Boston College sits at 5-4. They have failed to cover the past two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame. They also failed to cover against Texas State and Virginia Tech, but has been a bettor's dream for the rest of the season.

Here are some other ACC Spreads:

NC State (-14) at Syracuse

Pittsburgh (+24) at Clemson

Duke (-1) at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (-4) at UNC

