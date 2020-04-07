Luke Kuechly Named To The NFL's All Decade Team

The NFL and Pro Bowl Football Hall of Fame released their All Decade team for the 2010's on Monday. Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was the school's lone representative on the list.

Kuechly had an incredible career at Boston College that culminated in 2011 with a Butkus Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Award. In the 2012 NFL Draft he was selected ninth overall by the Carolina Panthers, a team that he would spend his entire career with.

He started to rack up hardware when he won the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 in a season that he racked up an incredible 164 tackles. In 2013 he continued his meteoric rise, breaking the single game tackle record with 24, and winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

In 2015 Kuechly became the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL and continued to earn his pay with incredible play on the field. His Panthers made the Super Bowl while he played through a torn labrum, but fell to Peyton Manning and the Broncos. He finished his career in 2019, with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and nine recoveries.

The other members of the NFL All Decade Team:

QB Tom Brady (Michigan)

QB Aaron Rodgers (Cal)

RB Frank Gore (Miami)

RB Marshawn Lynch (Cal)

RB LeSean McCoy (Pitt)

RB Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma)

WR Antonio Brown (Central Michigan)

WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pitt)

WR Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech)

WR Julio Jones (Alabama)

FLEX Darren Sproles (Kansas State)

TE Rob Gronkowski (Arizona)

TE Travis Kelce (Cincinnati)

OT Jason Peters (Arkansas)

OT Tyron Smith (Southern California)

OT Joe Staley (Central Michigan)

OT Joe Thomas (Wisconsin)

OG Jahri Evans (Bloomsburg)

OG Logan Mankins (Fresno State)

OG Zack Martin (Notre Dame)

OG Marshal Yanda (Iowa)

C Alex Mack (Cal)

C Maurkice Pouncey (Florida)

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell (Miami)

DE Cameron Jordan (Cal)

DE Julius Peppers (North Carolina)

DE J.J. Watt (Wisconsin)

DT Geno Atkins (Georgia)

DT Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)

DT Aaron Donald (Pitt)

DT Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska)

LB Chandler Jones (Syracuse)

LB Luke Kuechly (Boston College)

LB Khalil Mack (Buffalo)

LB Von Miller (Texas A & M)

LB Bobby Wagner (Utah State)

LB Patrick Willis (Mississippi)

CB Patrick Peterson (LSU)

CB Darrelle Revis (Pitt)

CB Richard Sherman (Stanford)

S Eric Berry (Tennessee)

S Earl Thomas (Texas)

S Eric Weddle (Utah)

DB Chris Harris Jr. (Kansas)

DB Tyrann Mathieu (LSU)

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker (Oregon State)

P Shane Lechler (Texas A & M)

K Stephen Gostkowski (Memphis)

K Justin Tucker (Texas)

PR Tyreek Hill (West Alabama)

PR Darren Sproles (Kansas State)

KR Devin Hester (Miami)

KR Cordarrelle Patterson (Tennessee)

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

