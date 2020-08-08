BCBulletin
MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

A.J. Black

Boston College will have to find a new opponent as the MAC Conference announced today they will be cancelling the upcoming 2020season. According to the report filed by Brett McMurphy of The Stadium, the hope is that the MAC will play their schedule in the spring. 

This is big news for the Eagles, as they will now need an opening week opponent. They were originally slated to face the Ohio Bobcats on September 12th in Chestnut Hill, a game carried over from the original schedule. Ohio was scheduled to be the Eagles lone OOC schedule of the season. 

With Ohio gone, the Eagles will have to again adjust their schedule. The logical choice at this point will be the UMass Minutemen, a local program that at this time needs to fill slots. Based on a report from MIchael Traini, Ryan Bamford had been in contact with the Eagles about getting BC on the schedule. Now with both teams in need, and BC no longer having any existing contractual teams available, it would make all the sense in the world for BC to schedule the Minutemen.

This is just another domino that has fallen, and there most likely will be more to come. BC Bulletin will break any more scheduling news as soon as it breaks.

