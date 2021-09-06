Boston College Opens As Big Favorites Against UMass

A look at the betting line coming online for the Boston College and Massachusetts game on Saturday

The betting line for Boston College (1-0) and UMass (0-1) has opened, with Circa Sports installing the Eagles at (-38). This is the second straight game the Minutemen have been -38 point under dogs against an ACC team.

While many betting books did not have a line for BC and Colgate, ActionSports Network had them at -50.5, meaning that BC is 1-0 against the spread this season. Pitt defeated UMass 52-7, and easily covered the -38 spread.

The last time these two teams played was in 2018, a game Boston College won easily 55-21. The Eagles comfortably defeated UMass 55-21 at Alumni Stadium. Boston College covered the -20.5 spread heading into that game.

This game is a bit different though in terms of betting. The game will be held at McGuirk Stadium, on the campus of UMass. Will being on the road lessen the potential winning differential? Or will Boston College's passing attack be too much for the Minutemen?

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin