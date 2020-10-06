SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Tuesday's Tidbits

A.J. Black

Happy Tuesday folks. Here are some tidbits from the past week. These could do with any of the sports, be interesting articles I have come across, or have to do with recruiting.

* Drew Kendall: Again, new week, no news. Have to keep reiterating some kids are quiet throughout this process. He is keeping everything close to the vest here. Not much leaking out. 

* New offer out today to '21 Quintavious Hutchins, defensive end out of Alabama. No real major offers, other than Toledo. It's a scholarship offer, not a PWO. Heard they have a new head coach at his high school, who is doing a better job of getting film out to schools. You can check out his film below

* Mentioned it on the Facebook "Morning Bulletin" there were two interesting names that recently entered the transfer portal. Osman Savage, a true freshman linebacker out of Michigan entered. He comes from St. Frances (MD) a school that BC has become deeply connected with due to Aazaar Abdul Rahim. In fact AAR offered him back when he was defensive coordinator at UMass. The other name, is Kenyatta Watson II, a cornerback who was with Texas. Name should really ring a bell, his father was a wide receiver for the Eagles from '93-'96, and had 93 receptions. Not sure if either player is interested in BC, or vice versa, just two worth monitoring. 

* Quiet night last night for AJ Dillon, who had 1 rush for three yards in Green Bay's win over Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan threw for 249 yards in the loss. If Atlanta keeps tanking, especially if they can get Trevor Lawrence, will Ryan be playing somewhere else in 2021? 

* Interesting tidbit today by Jeff Hafley. Talked about recruiting Phil Jurkovec, when asked by a Pitt media member. He said that he picked up Jurkovec and his family at the airport personally. They went out to dinner, watched game film together and he knew he had him. Three days later, he commits to BC. 

* Couple of other new offers went out, including Kade Kostus a '22 DE out of Rockland Michigan, Zereoue Williams a '21 OT out of Arizona. Williams is interesting, not much in terms of ratings but has a lot of major offers. 

* Pretty cool graphic by BC Football that shows the impact Jeff Hafley has had on defenses in his last two stops

* The BC Bulletin podcast is recording their weekly episode tonight. Do you have a question for the hosts? Please put them in the comment section below or email us at bostoncollegesi@gmail.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #12 UNC (3:30PM, ABC)

Stop by and discuss today's game.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Grading the Boston College Defense Against UNC

A look at the defense who came up big against UNC

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Report: Wynston Tabbs Cleared To Resume Activities

Good news for the Eagles, who will get their star guard back

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

Late Game Heroics Not Enough, As BC Loses to UNC 26-22

Tough loss by the Eagles, but they showed heart in almost knocking off the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College Opens As Five Point Underdogs Against Pitt

Can the Eagles win another game as underdog?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Press Conference: What did Pat Narduzzi Say About Boston College?

A look at what Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi had to say about the Eagles in his weekly press conference.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Early BC Interest Stands Out to '23 NJ DE/OLB D.J. Samuels

A recent offer to a Garden State recruit that seems very high on the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pitt: Weekly Kickoff

A quick preview of the week ahead.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Eagles vs. UNC Tar Heels: Three Stars

These players showed up in their battle on The Heights. Find out who we chose here.

Brett Rider

by

Jkmanx

Grading the Boston College Offense Against UNC

A look at the offense and handing out some grades for performances

A.J. Black

by

Bvance32