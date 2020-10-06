Happy Tuesday folks. Here are some tidbits from the past week. These could do with any of the sports, be interesting articles I have come across, or have to do with recruiting.

* Drew Kendall: Again, new week, no news. Have to keep reiterating some kids are quiet throughout this process. He is keeping everything close to the vest here. Not much leaking out.

* New offer out today to '21 Quintavious Hutchins, defensive end out of Alabama. No real major offers, other than Toledo. It's a scholarship offer, not a PWO. Heard they have a new head coach at his high school, who is doing a better job of getting film out to schools. You can check out his film below

* Mentioned it on the Facebook "Morning Bulletin" there were two interesting names that recently entered the transfer portal. Osman Savage, a true freshman linebacker out of Michigan entered. He comes from St. Frances (MD) a school that BC has become deeply connected with due to Aazaar Abdul Rahim. In fact AAR offered him back when he was defensive coordinator at UMass. The other name, is Kenyatta Watson II, a cornerback who was with Texas. Name should really ring a bell, his father was a wide receiver for the Eagles from '93-'96, and had 93 receptions. Not sure if either player is interested in BC, or vice versa, just two worth monitoring.

* Quiet night last night for AJ Dillon, who had 1 rush for three yards in Green Bay's win over Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan threw for 249 yards in the loss. If Atlanta keeps tanking, especially if they can get Trevor Lawrence, will Ryan be playing somewhere else in 2021?

* Interesting tidbit today by Jeff Hafley. Talked about recruiting Phil Jurkovec, when asked by a Pitt media member. He said that he picked up Jurkovec and his family at the airport personally. They went out to dinner, watched game film together and he knew he had him. Three days later, he commits to BC.

* Couple of other new offers went out, including Kade Kostus a '22 DE out of Rockland Michigan, Zereoue Williams a '21 OT out of Arizona. Williams is interesting, not much in terms of ratings but has a lot of major offers.

* Pretty cool graphic by BC Football that shows the impact Jeff Hafley has had on defenses in his last two stops

* The BC Bulletin podcast is recording their weekly episode tonight. Do you have a question for the hosts? Please put them in the comment section below or email us at bostoncollegesi@gmail.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com