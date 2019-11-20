Struggling Boston College Defense To Be Tested Again Against Notre Dame

One of the biggest struggles this year for the Boston College Eagles has been the defense. Week in and week out opposing offenses have put up video game numbers against them, averaging 32 points against Bill Sheridan's unit, while allowing 486 yards per game, 3rd worst in the entire country. While BC's offense has performed at a high level, ranked 33rd in the country, it has been the defense that has cost them game.

This weekend's game, the Holy War against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, should be an enormous challenge for the Eagles. "The quarterback, to me, is a very mobile, play-making kind of guy." Head Coach Steve Addazio told reporters on Monday. "And you can't forget the other receiver they have has got legitimate track speed. You can't forget the tight end, who I think is a dynamic player, and I think their back is an outstanding player... I think that's one of the best offensive lines we've played."

Notre Dame is stacked with talent, "They have an explosive offense" said linebacker Max Richardson. The quarterback Addazio mentioned, Ian Book is going to be a huge challenge for the Eagles. He's a dual threat with 26 touchdowns through the air, and with 424 rushing yards he has run for more yards than any quarterback Boston College has faced all season. Running back Tony Jones Jr has only run for 611 yards this season, but is an impact player who is primed for a breakout game. Chase Claypool a big 6'4 receiver already has 49 receptions this year, while speedy Chris Finke has 29.

While Addazio was mum on the specifics of how the Eagles plan on stopping this offense, Richardson explained some of what of they are focusing on "We are playing team defense, getting pressure on the quarterback. Also making plays in the back end". Both of these areas have been major problems for the Eagles. BC still ranks 122nd in sacks, while the stats aren't available but there have been countless explosive plays caused by breakdowns in the second level.

The defense will remain a major concern until we see otherwise. They are going to need to turn it around against the Irish on Saturday, if they want a chance to win. We haven't seen them do it yet, but a game against a rival like Notre Dame might be the best opportunity for it to happen.