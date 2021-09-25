September 25, 2021
Publish date:

Boston College vs. Missouri: Live Updates

A live look at Saturday's game, including big plays, touchdowns, and more!
Author:
and

Today, the Boston College Eagles will face off with the Missouri Tigers for the first time in the two school's history. This week's matchup face off with two teams that are evenly matched, and both need a big win. For the Eagles, the three easy wins are out of the way, now they face off with an SEC squad that has been prolific through the air. Dennis Grosel is going to have a solid game, and look for the BC to try and get the rushing game going against a Mizzou rushing defense that has allowed over 250 yards a game.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board.

Captains: Zay Floers, Joey Luchetti and Josh DeBerry

